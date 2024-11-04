200 000
The estimated number of sky lanterns sold in the UK each year. Traditionally released during festivities in Asia, they are now banned in several countries owing to the fire risk they pose.
19
The day in January (the 20th in leap years) on which Ethiopians celebrate Timkat, which marks the baptism of Jesus and is one of the most important religious festivals in the country.
1994
The first year that the World Festival of Sacred Music was held in Fez, Morocco. It has featured artists such as Patti Smith, Sami Yusuf, Salif Keita, Ravi Shankar, Miriam Makeba, Björk, and Joan Baez.
A numbers game
Party favours
20
The percentage (more or less) of Wanted readers aged between 35 and 44. (and, incidentally, Wanted’s age this year!)
2016
The year Mexico City held its first Día De Los Muertos parade, inspired by the 2015 Bond movie Spectre. The Day of the Dead festival itself dates back at least 3 000 years.
1978
The year the first pride flag was hoisted at what was then known as the Gay Freedom Day parade, held that year on 25 June in San Francisco.
6
The number of West African countries that participate in the Festival International des Masques et des Arts in Burkina Faso, featuring drummers, storytellers, and dancers clad in huge wooden masks and elaborate costumes.
31 536 0001994
The number of seconds until your next birthday, if you’re celebrating your birthday today
1
The age of a newborn, by Chinese reckoning. In the traditional Chinese nominal age system, your age increases by one year on Chinese New Year and not on your birthday.
