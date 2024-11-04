During my tenure as editor of Wanted, from 2004 to 2013, the most profound moments were always those connected with the creative ecosystem and the talented artists who bring meaning and a sense of awe to the world. From collectable design and fine art to great photography, performance, food, writing, and even the exquisite timepieces I report on each month, creating these works takes incredible perception, a meticulous eye for detail, and skills honed by the artisans through dedication and continuous practice over time. Most importantly, though, artists have long held a mirror to society.
A mirror to society
A look back at some of our favourite Wanted moments, stories, contributors, and collaborators
GARY COTTERELL - Wanted founding editor 2004 – 2013
Image: Supplied
During my tenure as editor of Wanted, from 2004 to 2013, the most profound moments were always those connected with the creative ecosystem and the talented artists who bring meaning and a sense of awe to the world. From collectable design and fine art to great photography, performance, food, writing, and even the exquisite timepieces I report on each month, creating these works takes incredible perception, a meticulous eye for detail, and skills honed by the artisans through dedication and continuous practice over time. Most importantly, though, artists have long held a mirror to society.
As novelist Ben Okri proposes with his concept of “existential creativity”, they must now more than ever find modes of creativity and imagination to inspire us — especially in these critical times — to envision and realise more sustainable and just futures. Underpinning our myriad environmental and social crises is a more profound meta-crisis, a crisis of consciousness. As AI forces us to confront ourselves and recognise that we are not the only form of intelligence, artists hold immense power and even a responsibility to do the same. From established names to emerging talent, my selection of features highlights the diverse voices of our local creatives.
One of our most esteemed wordsmiths, Sean O’Toole, is also one of the most knowledgeable independent storytellers in the art world, with a distinct voice. For our December 2010 edition, Sean interviewed legendary photographer David Goldblatt (1930–2018) on his 80th birthday. We commissioned then-young, award-winning Mikhael Subotzky to photograph the older master at his Joburg home. In March, a year later, Sean captured the rich world of the spry painter, printmaker, and man of letters Peter Clarke (1929– 2014) at age 82 in his modest home in Noordhoek Valley near Kommetjie. What a privilege to share the life and times of living legends.
