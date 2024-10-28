What is your all-time favourite place to eat out?
I love the countryside and eating out in a secluded, peaceful place. I prefer Nice on Poplar in Riverclub, Sandton. It has great food and a relaxed ambiance.
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
A 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Cabriolet RHD.
What have been the revelations of delving deeper into your roots in recent collections, with textiles and colours that reflect the rich landscapes of Mapungubwe?
My grandfather, the late Prof. Victor Ralushai, re-wrote the history of Mapungubwe and, from his report, it was declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco. He gave me the actual report and I have been using it to delve into the history through my design-process interpretation. This is me celebrating his legacy, the family, and the clan at large through the lens of my creativity.
Gifted: Hangwani Nengovhela
The fashion designer behind Rubicon on the importance of looking back and paying it forward
Image: Supplied
Hangwani Nengovhela established her multi-award-winning fashion brand, Rubicon, in 2002. It has since become synonymous with timeless designs of effortless style, form-flattering sophistication, and tailored craftsmanship. The brand draws on the rich heritage of Mapungubwe’s historical and mythical landscape, with each collection exuding poised elegance and African opulence. The designer — who has contributed significantly to the growth of SA’s clothing industry — is passionate about nurturing and supporting the next generation in fashion.
What are your essential grooming products?
Babor facial products and Rain body scrubs.
Favourite scent?
Ambre Narguile by Hermès.
Image: Supplied
What is your all-time favourite place to eat out?
I love the countryside and eating out in a secluded, peaceful place. I prefer Nice on Poplar in Riverclub, Sandton. It has great food and a relaxed ambiance.
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
A 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Cabriolet RHD.
What have been the revelations of delving deeper into your roots in recent collections, with textiles and colours that reflect the rich landscapes of Mapungubwe?
My grandfather, the late Prof. Victor Ralushai, re-wrote the history of Mapungubwe and, from his report, it was declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco. He gave me the actual report and I have been using it to delve into the history through my design-process interpretation. This is me celebrating his legacy, the family, and the clan at large through the lens of my creativity.
Image: Supplied
What is the inspiration behind your AW25 collection?
The valleys, mountains, rivers, and forests of Venda.
What are your favourite clothing brands?
Aside from Rubicon, I’m passionate about young designers such as Thebe Magugu, rising ones such as Munkus, and many more who are making a difference by taking up space unapologetically.
Your favourite small town?
Dullstroom in Mpumalanga. I just adore its artisan shops and the colourful architecture from the 19th and 20th centuries.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography for SA Fashion Week
The best travel tips?
Research the history and tourist attractions of the place you will be travelling to. Create an itinerary. Travel light.
Your favourite summer destinations outside of SA?
The south of France and Zanzibar for its history around slavery.
Your favourite room in the house?
My prayer and meditation room, which is my lounge. It’s a great place to take a nap and just listen to the birds chirping.
What lessons learnt during the height of the pandemic do you still benefit from today?
For me, it was a time for reflection and rest. It made me realise that life is uncertain and one must not put all one’s eggs in one basket.
Image: Martin Mwaura / 123rf
What makes you happiest?
The progress (growth and development) of people, especially those with whom I work.
What are you listening to?
l listen to different genres of music depending on my mood, but I love classical music the most. Brian Crain and Helen Jane Long. My all-time favourite is Mapungubwe and Safari, composed exclusively for Rubicon’s season runway collections at SA Fashion Week by Maduvha Madima and Sabelo.
What’s the one thing you’d NEVER find in your fridge?
Pork.
The one indulgence you would never forgo?
Prayer and meditation.
You might also like....
Gifted: Mpho Phalane
Gifted: Vicky Ross
Gifted: Juliet Kavishe