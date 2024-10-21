Red ruby slippers designed by jeweller Harry Winston
Red ruby slippers designed by jeweller Harry Winston
Image: Supplied

11.5%

 

The percentage of its income the average US household spent on clothing in the 1950s. In 2023, Americans used around 3.5% of their income for clothes.

2023

The year in which SA fashion brand MaXhosa Africa first presented a collection at Paris Fashion Week. Last month, it returned to Paris to unveil its SS25 collection.

8.5%

The percentage by which the price of clothes has dropped since 1992.

Maxhosa Paris Fashion Week 2024
Maxhosa Paris Fashion Week 2024
Image: Supplied

1907

The year in which a woman was arrested on a beach in boston for wearing a one-piece swimsuit.

200

The current era period during which the romans came up with the idea of different shoes for left and right feet.

351.28

The length in metres of the world’s longest handmade wig, made by Nigerian wig-maker Helen Williams. It took her 10 days, using 1 000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hairspray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6 250 hair clips.

92 000 000

The tonnes of material and textiles that are trashed each year, worldwide — the equivalent of a rubbish truck full of clothes ends up on landfill sites every second. Only 12% is used again.

 

Ancient roman shoe
Ancient roman shoe
Image: Supplied

1586

The year in which Gynasceum, sive Theatrum Mulierum, the first fashion magazine, was sold in Germany. France’s first fashion magazine, Le Mercure Galant, published in 1672, was aimed at men.

100 000 000 000

The number of garments produced each year, globally

6

The price in dollars, measured in gold dust, of the first pair of Levi jeans in 1853.

3 000 000

The price in dollars for which a pair of red ruby slippers designed by jeweller Harry Winston sold, with 1 350ct of rubies and 50ct of diamonds.

You might also like....

Dressing the emperor

From the projected percentage share of secondhand clothes in the global fashion market to the year Balenciaga co-opted the Keffiyeh
Voices
6 months ago

Making the world go round

From the year the first ATM was set up to the percentage of the world’s currency that currently exists in the form of coins and banknotes
Voices
7 months ago

Know the scorf

From the healthiest country in Africa to the number of weeks after a meditation retreat that the benefits are still felt
Voices
8 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X