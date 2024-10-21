1586
The year in which Gynasceum, sive Theatrum Mulierum, the first fashion magazine, was sold in Germany. France’s first fashion magazine, Le Mercure Galant, published in 1672, was aimed at men.
100 000 000 000
The number of garments produced each year, globally
6
The price in dollars, measured in gold dust, of the first pair of Levi jeans in 1853.
3 000 000
The price in dollars for which a pair of red ruby slippers designed by jeweller Harry Winston sold, with 1 350ct of rubies and 50ct of diamonds.
A Numbers Game
Best foot forward
The percentage by which the price of clothes has dropped since 1992 to the number of garments produced each year, globally
Image: Supplied
11.5%
The percentage of its income the average US household spent on clothing in the 1950s. In 2023, Americans used around 3.5% of their income for clothes.
2023
The year in which SA fashion brand MaXhosa Africa first presented a collection at Paris Fashion Week. Last month, it returned to Paris to unveil its SS25 collection.
8.5%
The percentage by which the price of clothes has dropped since 1992.
Image: Supplied
1907
The year in which a woman was arrested on a beach in boston for wearing a one-piece swimsuit.
200
The current era period during which the romans came up with the idea of different shoes for left and right feet.
351.28
The length in metres of the world’s longest handmade wig, made by Nigerian wig-maker Helen Williams. It took her 10 days, using 1 000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hairspray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6 250 hair clips.
92 000 000
The tonnes of material and textiles that are trashed each year, worldwide — the equivalent of a rubbish truck full of clothes ends up on landfill sites every second. Only 12% is used again.
Image: Supplied
1586
The year in which Gynasceum, sive Theatrum Mulierum, the first fashion magazine, was sold in Germany. France’s first fashion magazine, Le Mercure Galant, published in 1672, was aimed at men.
100 000 000 000
The number of garments produced each year, globally
6
The price in dollars, measured in gold dust, of the first pair of Levi jeans in 1853.
3 000 000
The price in dollars for which a pair of red ruby slippers designed by jeweller Harry Winston sold, with 1 350ct of rubies and 50ct of diamonds.
You might also like....
Dressing the emperor
Making the world go round
Know the scorf