This year, the mountain Kingdom of Lesotho celebrates 58 years of independence and 200 since the founding of the nation. In celebration of this beautiful and culturally rich enclave, the French embassy in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi and the Alliance Française de Maseru, in collaboration with the Morija Museum & Archives, created the short film The Kingdom in the Sky: Moshoeshoe’s Strategy and Legacy. The eight-minute documentary delves into the origins of Lesotho, highlighting the wisdom and leadership of the nation’s founding father, King Moshoeshoe I.
Lesotho is an alpine country where villagers on horseback in multicoloured blankets and balaclavas greet visitors on precipitous passes. In the 1820s, Moshoeshoe led his people on the mountain stronghold of Thaba Bosiu, where he united diverse groups to form the modern Basotho nation. Inspired by the teachings of the philosopher Mohlomi, Moshoeshoe embraced principles of tolerance and diplomacy, which helped his kingdom thrive amid external threats.
The film traces Moshoeshoe’s strategic alliance with three French missionaries who arrived in 1833 and played a pivotal role in Lesotho’s survival. Led by Eugène Casalis, these missionaries offered counsel that helped Moshoeshoe navigate conflicts with settlers, resulting in a historic treaty with the British in 1843 and, eventually, the establishment of Lesotho as a British protectorate in 1868.
A short film on the historical ties between Lesotho and France
The eight-minute documentary delves into the origins of Lesotho, highlighting the leadership of the nation’s founding father, King Moshoeshoe I
Image: Supplied
This year, the mountain Kingdom of Lesotho celebrates 58 years of independence and 200 since the founding of the nation. In celebration of this beautiful and culturally rich enclave, the French embassy in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi and the Alliance Française de Maseru, in collaboration with the Morija Museum & Archives, created the short film The Kingdom in the Sky: Moshoeshoe’s Strategy and Legacy. The eight-minute documentary delves into the origins of Lesotho, highlighting the wisdom and leadership of the nation’s founding father, King Moshoeshoe I.
Lesotho is an alpine country where villagers on horseback in multicoloured blankets and balaclavas greet visitors on precipitous passes. In the 1820s, Moshoeshoe led his people on the mountain stronghold of Thaba Bosiu, where he united diverse groups to form the modern Basotho nation. Inspired by the teachings of the philosopher Mohlomi, Moshoeshoe embraced principles of tolerance and diplomacy, which helped his kingdom thrive amid external threats.
The film traces Moshoeshoe’s strategic alliance with three French missionaries who arrived in 1833 and played a pivotal role in Lesotho’s survival. Led by Eugène Casalis, these missionaries offered counsel that helped Moshoeshoe navigate conflicts with settlers, resulting in a historic treaty with the British in 1843 and, eventually, the establishment of Lesotho as a British protectorate in 1868.
CHRIS THURMAN: A story of mothers and daughters and survival
Drawing on archival material from the Morija Museum & Archives, The Kingdom in the Sky explores how Moshoeshoe’s philosophy and foresight secured Lesotho’s sovereignty, laying the foundation for the modern nation that exists today.
Filmmaker Annalet Steenkamp says her creative vision was to craft a visually captivating documentary intertwining Lesotho’s past, present and future. “Jonathan Pinkhard, our director of photography, beautifully captured the majestic winter landscape, bringing a striking visual depth to the story we aimed to tell. Lesotho’s landscape is undeniably majestic, but it’s the spirit of its people that stands out. I hope this film highlights the inclusive and resilient nature of the Basotho people. Many nations can learn from the openness and unity that defines Basotho culture,” she says.
Image: Supplied
To celebrate Lesotho’s bicentennial, ambassador David Martinon travelled to the mountain kingdom to present The Kingdom in the Sky to King Letsie III. A special screening of the film was held at the Alliance Française de Maseru earlier this month. As part of the festivities, a unique Franco-Basotho blanket called Lithabeng Harmonie was designed by Basotho designers. “Lithabeng” means “kingdom in the sky”.
“Lesotho is at a turning point, and the themes are rebirth, revival and reflection,” says curator Mamokuena Makhema of Morija Museum & Archives. “This film triggers every element that is key to a nation that needs to embrace its heritage and history. Basotho will move forward with a clear reminder, as the film acts as a catalyst for everyone to reflect on and seek more knowledge of their roots. This film also embraces and puts emphasis on inclusivity, as Lesotho belongs to all those who live in it.”
Image: Supplied
The project, funded by the French ministry for Europe and foreign affairs, is part of a broader initiative titled Morija Museum & Archives: A Revealed Heritage that Traces a Common History Between Lesotho and France.
Watch the film here.
This article originally appeared in Sunday Times Lifestyle.
You might also like....
Sutha Ke Fete: Spotlighting Basotho identity and design
Global politics in the frame
Three films offering ways of facing the reality of life in one of the world’s most volatile regions