It is significant that the film receiving top billing this year, the Oscar-nominated Io Capitano (“Me Captain”), does not feature Europe at all — until the final moments, when a hazy Sicilian coastline comes into view. Though it is an Italian-Belgian-French co-production directed by Italy’s Matteo Garrone, Io Capitano is really about Africa: the hopes, dreams, suffering and perseverance of African migrants seeking opportunity in Europe.
The film tracks the vast journey of Seydou (played by Seydou Starr), a 16-year-old from Senegal who crosses the Sahara Desert only to be captured and tortured in Libya, before working as a builder to escape slavery and then saving enough money to embark on the dangerous passage from Tripoli to Sicily. His final Herculean labour is piloting an overcrowded boat across the Mediterranean. Io Capitano ends on an ambiguous note, as “Captain” Seydou’s shouts of triumph are drowned out by the helicopter blades of the Italian coast guard. There is no guarantee that this is the promised land.
Another film likely to be of particular interest to SA viewers is Kneecap, the “sex, drugs and hip-hop” biopic about a Belfast trio who offend the establishment in Northern Ireland not because of their expletives but because they rap in Irish (Gaelic) and they refuse to respect conservative pieties and taboos, particularly when it comes to the legacy of British colonialism and the Troubles.
The lads from Kneecap are eloquently outspoken on bigotry dividing the working class and the responsibility of Irish people to offer safe harbour to immigrants. And, Kneecap officially represents the UK.
• The European Film Festival is at The Zone in Johannesburg and The Labia in Cape Town until 20 October, with free streaming via https://www.eurofilmfest.co.za/
This column originally appeared in Business Day.
CHRIS THURMAN: Film festival celebrates transnational identity
Some films are sombre and poignant, while others are quirky and comedic
Image: Supplied
I met a Dutch couple visiting SA last week. It didn’t take long before the conversation turned to politics. My new Dutch friends wanted to know about the government of national unity (GNU).
Also, “is apartheid still a thing here?” That’s a question with a complicated answer, I replied, before venturing a query about developments in the Netherlands — where the strongest force in their coalition government is now Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party.
“The less said about that, the better,” was my companions’ glum verdict. Though they were ashamed at their compatriots’ support for racist, anti-democratic politicians, they could see some light at the end of the tunnel. The resurgence of the right wing in numerous European countries represents, by this optimistic interpretation, the final kicks of a dying horse.
It is significant that the film receiving top billing this year, the Oscar-nominated Io Capitano (“Me Captain”), does not feature Europe at all — until the final moments, when a hazy Sicilian coastline comes into view. Though it is an Italian-Belgian-French co-production directed by Italy’s Matteo Garrone, Io Capitano is really about Africa: the hopes, dreams, suffering and perseverance of African migrants seeking opportunity in Europe.
The film tracks the vast journey of Seydou (played by Seydou Starr), a 16-year-old from Senegal who crosses the Sahara Desert only to be captured and tortured in Libya, before working as a builder to escape slavery and then saving enough money to embark on the dangerous passage from Tripoli to Sicily. His final Herculean labour is piloting an overcrowded boat across the Mediterranean. Io Capitano ends on an ambiguous note, as “Captain” Seydou’s shouts of triumph are drowned out by the helicopter blades of the Italian coast guard. There is no guarantee that this is the promised land.
Another film likely to be of particular interest to SA viewers is Kneecap, the “sex, drugs and hip-hop” biopic about a Belfast trio who offend the establishment in Northern Ireland not because of their expletives but because they rap in Irish (Gaelic) and they refuse to respect conservative pieties and taboos, particularly when it comes to the legacy of British colonialism and the Troubles.
The lads from Kneecap are eloquently outspoken on bigotry dividing the working class and the responsibility of Irish people to offer safe harbour to immigrants. And, Kneecap officially represents the UK.
• The European Film Festival is at The Zone in Johannesburg and The Labia in Cape Town until 20 October, with free streaming via https://www.eurofilmfest.co.za/
This column originally appeared in Business Day.
