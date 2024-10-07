Modernist design
Design Week South Africa

This month sees the launch of Design Week South Africa — a four-day calendar of events and experiences that will showcase the future of local design with workshops, exhibitions, discussions, interactive installations, performances, showroom experiences, food and drink activations, exciting collaborations, product launches, walkabout tours, and open studios.

Dates: 10-13 October (Joburg); 24-27 October (Cape Town)

Venues: Across Joburg and Cape Town designweeksouthafrica.com

 

Lefifi Tladi
Image: Happy Small

Poetry Africa Festival

The theme of this year’s celebration of all things poetry is “Poetry: Somehow, We Survive”, inspired by the poem of the same name by acclaimed SA poet, activist, and journalist Dennis Brutus. Lefifi Tladi is the featured artist at the 2024 festival, which boasts 72 participating poets from 21 countries, in addition to SA.

 

Dates & Venues: 7-8 October: Performing Arts Council of the Free State, Bloemfontein

10-12 October: Seabrooke Theatre at Durban High School

6-11 October: online

Tickets: From R150 webtickets.co.za

Laura Linney in My Name is Lucy Barton on Broadway
THEATRE

My Name is Lucy Barton

The award-winning My Name Is Lucy Barton, written by Elizabeth Strout and adapted by Rona Munro, is the story of a writer reckoning with the legacy of a scarred family life and coming to terms with the cost of her childhood and the rewards of her art. The SA production stars Julie-Anne McDowell and is directed by the renowned Charmaine Weir-Smith (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Train Driver).

 

Dates: 9-27 October

Venues: Sandton Theatre on the Square, Joburg

Tickets: R230 computicket.com

 

DON’T MISS:

  • “Let the Fire Lead You Home”, a solo exhibition by Keabetswe Seema, at Everard Read Cape Town, until 23 October
  • Misheck Masamvu’s “Exit Wounds” at Goodman Gallery New York, until 19 October
  • Ulric Roberts, Ronesca Cloete, Vincent Meyburgh, Edwina le Fleur, and Lynette du Plessis’s “Destruction Resilience Namaqualand” show at AVA, Cape Town, 10 October - 21 November
  • Shany van den Berg’s “BinneTuin / GardenWithin” at Everard Read Cape Town, 10-30 October
Neo Moloi, Tammy Higgins and Thando Mgobhozi in Salomé SCARCITY Joburg Ballet 2024
Image: Lauge Sorensen

DANCE

Scarcity

This quartet of dance works by Joburg Ballet consists of German-based choreographer Hannah Ma’s The Void; iconic SA dancemaker Dada Masilo’s Salomé, inspired by the Oscar Wilde play; Ukukhanya Kwenyanga: A Moonlight Waltz by Craig Pedro, a classically inspired ballet; and Spanish choreographer Jorge Pérez Martínez’s Azul, set to music for the classical guitar.

Dates: 24-26 October

Venue: Baxter Theatre, Cape Town

Tickets: R120-R300 webtickets.co.za

