Poetry Africa Festival
The theme of this year’s celebration of all things poetry is “Poetry: Somehow, We Survive”, inspired by the poem of the same name by acclaimed SA poet, activist, and journalist Dennis Brutus. Lefifi Tladi is the featured artist at the 2024 festival, which boasts 72 participating poets from 21 countries, in addition to SA.
Dates & Venues: 7-8 October: Performing Arts Council of the Free State, Bloemfontein
10-12 October: Seabrooke Theatre at Durban High School
6-11 October: online
Tickets: From R150 webtickets.co.za
Culture
The month of plenty
October’s smorgasbord of delights
Image: Supplied
EVENTS
Design Week South Africa
This month sees the launch of Design Week South Africa — a four-day calendar of events and experiences that will showcase the future of local design with workshops, exhibitions, discussions, interactive installations, performances, showroom experiences, food and drink activations, exciting collaborations, product launches, walkabout tours, and open studios.
Dates: 10-13 October (Joburg); 24-27 October (Cape Town)
Venues: Across Joburg and Cape Town designweeksouthafrica.com
Image: Happy Small
THEATRE
My Name is Lucy Barton
The award-winning My Name Is Lucy Barton, written by Elizabeth Strout and adapted by Rona Munro, is the story of a writer reckoning with the legacy of a scarred family life and coming to terms with the cost of her childhood and the rewards of her art. The SA production stars Julie-Anne McDowell and is directed by the renowned Charmaine Weir-Smith (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Train Driver).
Dates: 9-27 October
Venues: Sandton Theatre on the Square, Joburg
Tickets: R230 computicket.com
DON’T MISS:
Image: Lauge Sorensen
DANCE
Scarcity
This quartet of dance works by Joburg Ballet consists of German-based choreographer Hannah Ma’s The Void; iconic SA dancemaker Dada Masilo’s Salomé, inspired by the Oscar Wilde play; Ukukhanya Kwenyanga: A Moonlight Waltz by Craig Pedro, a classically inspired ballet; and Spanish choreographer Jorge Pérez Martínez’s Azul, set to music for the classical guitar.
Dates: 24-26 October
Venue: Baxter Theatre, Cape Town
Tickets: R120-R300 webtickets.co.za
