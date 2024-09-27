Wanted Business Manager Celeste Khumalo with Wanted Editor in Chief Siphiwe Mpye
Image: Simphiwe Mbana

In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, our editor Siphiwe Mpye introduces Business Manager Celeste Khumalo. They chat about global luxury trends, the Financial Times Business of Luxury Conference and what’s on the horizon for Wanted, as the title celebrates its 20th anniversary. Remember to visit us daily at wantesonline.co.za and follow us @wantedonlinesa on the socials.    

