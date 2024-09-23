0.005
A Numbers Game
Paint by numbers
1178
The number of kilometres that a typical HB pencil can draw a straight line before the lead is finished
1 040 000 000
Taylor Swift’s earnings in dollars thus far from her 2023-2024 “Eras” tour. It is the highest-grossing music tour yet, breaking the record set by Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which grossed $939-million.
23
The age at which Rwandan-born Sherrie Silver won the award for best choreography at the MTV video music awards for her work on Childish Gambino’s This is America.
44 400 000
The amount in dollars for which Georgia o’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed / White Flower No. 1 sold at auction in 2014, making her the most expensive female artist to date.
500 000
The value in dollars of Flowers, a 350-year-old painting by Paolo Porpora. In 2015, a 12-year-old boy tripped in a Taipei museum, breaking his fall with Flowers. The boy was unhurt, the painting less so.
