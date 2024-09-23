Georgia o'Keeffe Jimson Weed / White Flower No. 1
Image: Supplied

1178

 

The number of kilometres that a typical HB pencil can draw a straight line before the lead is finished

1 040 000 000

Taylor Swift’s earnings in dollars thus far from her 2023-2024 “Eras” tour. It is the highest-grossing music tour yet, breaking the record set by Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which grossed $939-million.

 

23

The age at which Rwandan-born Sherrie Silver won the award for best choreography at the MTV video music awards for her work on Childish Gambino’s This is America.

44 400 000

The amount in dollars for which Georgia o’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed / White Flower No. 1 sold at auction in 2014, making her the most expensive female artist to date.

 

500 000

The value in dollars of Flowers, a 350-year-old painting by Paolo Porpora. In 2015, a 12-year-old boy tripped in a Taipei museum, breaking his fall with Flowers. The boy was unhurt, the painting less so.

0.005

The size in millimetres of some of Willard Wiggan’s micro-miniature sculptures. These are only visible via microscope.

46

The number of days it took in 1961 for someone to notice that a painting by Matisse, Le Bateau, had been hung upside down in the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

2500-3000

The years BCE to which Warli paintings (a minimalist folk art practised in Maharashtra, India) can be traced.

2021

The year in which Zanzibari author Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel prize for literature.

