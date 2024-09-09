MUSIC
Joy of Jazz
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, one of the continent’s premier jazz festivals, is back, with headlining musicians such as Chris Botti, Darren English, Sibongile Mngoma, Victor Masondo, Jessica Pina and Lizz Wright.
Dates: 27-28 September
Venue: Sandton Convention C entre, Jobur g
Tickets: From R1 050 (general admission) ticketmaster.co.za
Culture
Feast your senses
Indulge in some great art and music this month
Image: Supplied
ART
New Signatures
The Sasol New Signatures Art Competition, the longest-running competition of its kind in the country, offers emerging artists a platform to showcase their talent. About 100 artworks are selected to be featured in the Sasol New Signatures 2024 exhibition, with the winner announced on 4 September.
Dates: 5 September – 3 November
Venue: Pretoria Art Museum sasolsignatures.co.za
DON’T MISS:
Image: Tony Smith
MUSIC
Joy of Jazz
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, one of the continent’s premier jazz festivals, is back, with headlining musicians such as Chris Botti, Darren English, Sibongile Mngoma, Victor Masondo, Jessica Pina and Lizz Wright.
Dates: 27-28 September
Venue: Sandton Convention C entre, Jobur g
Tickets: From R1 050 (general admission) ticketmaster.co.za
You might also like....
Joburg’s dance and rebirth in perfect praise
Reflecting forward and healing with Thandiswa Mazwai
Tutu Puoane finds her poetic rhythm