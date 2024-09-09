Mine Kleynhans, 2024 New Signatures Winner with her winning work Meditations on Resentment
Image: Supplied

New Signatures

The Sasol New Signatures Art Competition, the longest-running competition of its kind in the country, offers emerging artists a platform to showcase their talent. About 100 artworks are selected to be featured in the Sasol New Signatures 2024 exhibition, with the winner announced on 4 September.

Dates: 5 September – 3 November

Venue: Pretoria Art Museum sasolsignatures.co.za

  • Robin Rhode’s “Joburg Hymn”, an exhibition in two parts, across Everard Read’s Circa Gallery and Stevenson Johannesburg, until 28 September

 

  • Goodman Gallery’s “Group Show London” featuring works by, among others, Misheck Masamvu, Clive van den Berg, William Kentridge, and El Anatsui

 

  • Guy du Toit’s “Hare and Now II” at the Chelsea Physic Garden, London, until 15 September

 

Lizz Wright
Lizz Wright
Image: Tony Smith

Joy of Jazz

Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, one of the continent’s premier jazz festivals, is back, with headlining musicians such as Chris Botti, Darren English, Sibongile Mngoma, Victor Masondo, Jessica Pina and Lizz Wright.

Dates: 27-28 September

Venue: Sandton Convention C entre, Jobur g

Tickets: From R1 050 (general admission) ticketmaster.co.za

