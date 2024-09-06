Ed's Note
One of the most rewarding additions we have made to this magazine’s annual Art issue for the past three years is the Young & Vital Artists list. Now on its fourth cohort, with 24 artists picked to mark the year we are in, the list serves as a nod to the potential of the present and as a harbinger of future success. Our knowledgeable and connected colleagues, contributors, curators, and consultants in the art world helped us shape a list that seeks to balance bravery, voice, ability, medium, promise, and a shot of youthful caprice.
We have classically trained graduates and self-taught practitioners experimenting with various materials, forms, and techniques, stretching our conception of artistic possibilities. It is not an easy exercise — there is much debate and the longlist we begin with gets longer every year. One of the decisions we were forced into this year was reimagining our age parameters. We considered artists as old as 35, in recognition of the time it takes for some artists to settle into their creative identity and the message they wish to share with the world.
With art being a key pillar of our content infrastructure, we keep a keen eye on and are immensely proud of the path that many Young & Vital alumni have embarked upon since their listing, with shows, international acclaim, and unprecedented sales forming an exciting part of the mix. So, it is with much enthusiasm that we present to you a new batch of future stars whom you are about to obsess over.
Elsewhere in the book, arts writer Zaza Hlalethwa makes the case for photography — that stepchild of the visual arts whose significance in the South African story far outstrips its recognition. Elana Brundyn looks at the history of artist residencies and imagines their evolution into holistic, inter-disciplinary endeavours. Artist and co-founder of Kalashnikovv Gallery MJ Turpin shares some of his favourite things and Dr Wamuwi Mbao laments the incurious life of the artless soul.
NOW AVAILABLE | Page through the September 2024 issue of Wanted and enlarge for easy viewing:
September Issue 2024
NEW ISSUE: An artful issue
We present Wanted’s Young & Vital Artists list for 2024
Ed's Note
One of the most rewarding additions we have made to this magazine’s annual Art issue for the past three years is the Young & Vital Artists list. Now on its fourth cohort, with 24 artists picked to mark the year we are in, the list serves as a nod to the potential of the present and as a harbinger of future success. Our knowledgeable and connected colleagues, contributors, curators, and consultants in the art world helped us shape a list that seeks to balance bravery, voice, ability, medium, promise, and a shot of youthful caprice.
We have classically trained graduates and self-taught practitioners experimenting with various materials, forms, and techniques, stretching our conception of artistic possibilities. It is not an easy exercise — there is much debate and the longlist we begin with gets longer every year. One of the decisions we were forced into this year was reimagining our age parameters. We considered artists as old as 35, in recognition of the time it takes for some artists to settle into their creative identity and the message they wish to share with the world.
With art being a key pillar of our content infrastructure, we keep a keen eye on and are immensely proud of the path that many Young & Vital alumni have embarked upon since their listing, with shows, international acclaim, and unprecedented sales forming an exciting part of the mix. So, it is with much enthusiasm that we present to you a new batch of future stars whom you are about to obsess over.
Elsewhere in the book, arts writer Zaza Hlalethwa makes the case for photography — that stepchild of the visual arts whose significance in the South African story far outstrips its recognition. Elana Brundyn looks at the history of artist residencies and imagines their evolution into holistic, inter-disciplinary endeavours. Artist and co-founder of Kalashnikovv Gallery MJ Turpin shares some of his favourite things and Dr Wamuwi Mbao laments the incurious life of the artless soul.
NOW AVAILABLE | Page through the September 2024 issue of Wanted and enlarge for easy viewing:
• Remember, you can subscribe to the Business Day newspaper to receive your gorgeous, glossy physical copy of Wanted in the mail.
Subscribe to Business Day and receive your exclusive FREE copy of Wanted magazine
Double the luxury, double the delight: Wanted Online’s newsletter now comes twice a week