Award-winning chef Katlego Mlambo talks guests through one of the masterful dishes he created for the recent Amex for Foodies event, an evening with a four-course tasting menu.
Nedbank recently partnered with SecretEats — a company that brings together top chefs and food enthusiasts for memorable culinary adventures — to host the latest event in the “Amex for Foodies” dining series.

This exclusive affair for American Express Card Members was held over two nights at the Cupola Suite in Johannesburg. Guests indulged in a four-course tasting menu crafted by renowned chef Katlego Mlambo, paired with premium wines.

Each of the dishes on chef Katlego Mlambo's four-course tasting menu was a work of art.
Mlambo, who won the Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star Award and was the lead chef for Mandela 100 Year USA, now leads at Four Seasons Flames restaurant in Johannesburg. His creative and masterful dishes truly enhanced the experience, said Buli Ndlovu, executive head of Retail and Business Banking Marketing at Nedbank, which operates American Express under license in SA.

The exquisite menu at the Amex for Foodies event was matched by an equally exquisite table setting.
The Amex for Foodies event was hosted at the Cupola Suite in Johannesburg.
Chef Katlego Mlambo adds the finishing touches to one of his delicious creations.
“American Express is dedicated to offering access to extraordinary Card Member events across the world, including memorable dining experiences. This two-night experience was the second Amex for Foodies event in SA, and we were delighted that Card Members experienced incredible food from celebrated chef Katlego Mlambo,” said Vivi Galani, global head of Product and Marketing for American Express Network Services.

Chef Katlego Mlambo and Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank group executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank.

