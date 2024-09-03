Nedbank recently partnered with SecretEats — a company that brings together top chefs and food enthusiasts for memorable culinary adventures — to host the latest event in the “Amex for Foodies” dining series.

This exclusive affair for American Express Card Members was held over two nights at the Cupola Suite in Johannesburg. Guests indulged in a four-course tasting menu crafted by renowned chef Katlego Mlambo, paired with premium wines.