Your favourite African brand?
This is a tough one because I love many African brands. Of course, the ones on our platform. I also love the aesthetic of Aaks bags, and designers such as Kenneth Ize, Thebe Magugu, and NKWO. Their vibrant colours, intricate knitwear, and woven designs celebrate African heritage and craftsmanship in a contemporary and stylish way.
Last travel destination that knocked your socks off?
Mozambique. It was my first time there, and the blend of nature, sea, and fresh fruit and nuts was perfect.
A great gift you received recently?
A pair of Pichulik earrings from a close friend who was moving to Hong Kong. It was a beautiful goodbye present.
Your favourite room in the house?
The front room, where I can view the garden. I sit in a big chair like a granny, relaxing, meditating, or enjoying the sun on my face.
Minimalism or maximalism?
Minimalism. Every piece should have a purpose, and the overall design should avoid clutter. However, I also love colour and texture and believe a minimalistic space can use a limited number of items, each chosen thoughtfully for its function and aesthetic contribution, ensuring the space remains uncluttered and harmonious despite the vibrant colours.
The one indulgence you’d never forgo?
A luxurious spa day to unwind and recharge from the demands of entrepreneurship and motherhood. I also believe in investing in well-made accessories that add a touch of elegance and joy to my outfit and everyday life.
Gifted: Melaney Oldenhof
The founder of sustainable luxury brand What We Cherish on minimalism and the security to live life on one’s own terms
Image: Supplied
What We Cherish is a WOC-owned virtual marketplace that champions sustainable business practices and offers a curated selection of luxury accessories, décor, and self-care products from the continent. Passionate about showcasing the richness of African designs and crafts and empowering designers to reach a global audience, founder Melaney Oldenhof and her network of women are dedicated to fostering a greater appreciation of African artistry worldwide.
From where do you access your greatest power?
I love quiet walks in parks or being at the beach. As a mum, quiet time is my luxury. I access my greatest power from within, through mindfulness and connecting with my inner values and passions. This internal compass guides me through challenges and helps me stay true to myself.
What does reinvention mean to you?
Embracing change and growth, being willing to let go of the past and old habits, and continually evolving to become a better version of oneself. It’s about adaptability and resilience in the face of life’s changes.
Image: Supplied
What is the most positive thing about money?
The freedom and opportunities it can provide. It allows for the pursuit of my passions, the ability to help others, and the security to live life on one’s own terms.
What are your essential grooming/beauty products?
Clean water, Buchu Moringa Hydrating Milky Cleanser from SA beauty brand Suki Suki Naturals; Weleda Skin Food for my face; a natural beeswax lip balm or the Honey Vanilla Lip Balm from Ghanaian brand Nokware Skincare.
Favourite scent?
I love natural scents that are both calming and uplifting. I especially love the smell of the sea and beach, and freshly baked bread, which reminds me of a bakery I used to bike by as a kid.
Your ultimate luxury?
Being able to travel whenever and wherever I want.
Image: Supplied
Are you a collector of anything?
Not a collector (yet), but I am a lover of beautiful things and design. I have a fondness for vintage 1960s/1970s and mid-century items.
What are you reading?
Sales Is a Life Skill by Barry Mitchell. It emphasises that the toughest sale is often selling yourself on overcoming self-doubt and procrastination.
Your favourite place to eat out?
A cozy restaurant with good food and a warm, inviting ambiance. In New York, I loved a Malaysian restaurant that served traditional cuisine. In Joburg, I enjoy Salvation Cafe [44 Stanley] for breakfast and lunch, and Momo Kuro, an Asian restaurant in Rosebank.
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
A large piece of land with a sea view. I’d create a big vegetable garden with lots of fruit and avocado trees and build a personal sanctuary space to host my family and friends.
What makes you happiest?
Spending quality time with my family and friends, especially the smart and joyful women whom I call sisters. I love exploring new places and engaging in activities that inspire and challenge me.
Image: Supplied
