What informed your partnership with Lexus? What does it entail and where was the meeting of minds? I believe my partnership with Lexus was influenced by its consistent focus on luxury and craftsmanship. As someone dedicated to authenticity and who strives for excellence, I resonate deeply with Lexus’s attention to detail and commitment to high standards. Lexus represents more than just vehicles; it offers a thoughtfully designed experience that seamlessly blends form and function. Its imaginative approach to car manufacturing results in engaging and meticulously crafted vehicles.
Moreover, its emphasis on sustainability through hybrid and electric cars shows a forward-thinking vision that extends beyond the immediate product. Lexus provides a personal luxury experience, deeply rooted in the principles of great Japanese design, which I’ve long admired.
Each vehicle reflects this philosophy, ensuring a unique and personalised experience for every driver. This is a quality I also strive for in my work — connecting with the moment, understanding my responsibilities, and creating meaningful interactions. In everything I do, whether in television, film, or other creative endeavours, I aim to produce work with which people are excited to engage.
This approach ensures sustainability and respect, as it demonstrates reliability and a commitment to giving my best. Lexus embodies these same principles, consistently delivering excellence and earning widespread respect. Engaging with a Lexus is not just about driving a vehicle; it’s about experiencing a memorable journey. Its reputation is well-deserved, and this respect extends beyond what you see on the surface.
Wanted Digital COver: August 2024
Life maps for a design-centred life
Maps Maponyane, the multi-hyphenate public personality, was introduced as Lexus Partner earlier this year. In this conversation he speaks to this partnership and his journey in design and sustainability
What role has design played in your life and career to date?
Design has played a significant role in my life, in both subtle and overt ways. Growing up, my mother — a minimalist with maximalist style — would always speak about how things needed to serve a purpose and a function without taking away from a space. I think I became quite curious about that, and it completely changed the way I engaged with everything around me. I started to realise that just about everything represents design in one way or another. This then got me wondering about what makes good design and I’ve answered that for myself in many ways. It’s become an instinctive interrogation that has broadened my mind and made me intentional with any design I choose to interact with, create or consume. Design has enabled me to be deliberate about living life as beautifully as I can.
Form, function, or something in-between? Form and function are both paramount. Function is hugely important for me, otherwise something really doesn’t serve much of a purpose — but that function could also be emotional and not purely physical. Form is just as important, because it’s the first point of connection and, more often than not, I need to look forward to that point of connection to enjoy its function. In some cases, however, function can do a lot of the heavy lifting for form, and that can apply to every aspect of design.
You also have an interest in conservation and sustainability. How intricately is the future of design linked to sustainability? I believe sustainability is integral to design today because the future of design is sustainable design. Good and smart design inherently involves sustainability. Designing with fewer resources and minimising consumables that negatively impact our existence are essential. Clever design makes the most of available resources and considers the use of materials that have been discarded or deemed unworthy. Resourceful design leverages what is around us, maintaining the earth’s integrity and keeping sustainability at its core. This approach ensures that design is both innovative and responsible. Sustainable design is not just a trend; it is the future of good design. Without it, we cannot achieve true excellence in design.
Has your interest in design informed or influenced your interest in art, or vice versa? It has definitely influenced my interest in art because design itself is a form of art. As someone who considers themselves a bit of a purist and truly appreciates the time and effort required to create something worthwhile, I see art as the epitome of this process. Art is a skill that takes time, involving significant manual labour and thought. Without a deep appreciation for design as a whole it is challenging to fully appreciate art, as one begets the other.
Your collaboration with the lifestyle brand Sealand was recently unveiled — what does it entail and what does it means for you and your forays into sustainability and design? My collaboration with Sealand has been incredibly rewarding because of what the brand stands for through its sustainable design. Sealand is a local brand that uses only discarded or eco-friendly materials, upcycling and regenerating them to create high-quality items from what was once considered waste. What I love about Sealand is the focus on quality and sustainability. Just because something has outlived its primary use doesn’t mean it can’t have a second life.
The brand excels in transforming these materials into products of great quality and design. In my collaboration, I brought together my experiences from my travels, reflecting how I perceive the world through contours, topography, and the details I’ve gathered from different places — from my birthplace in Soweto to iconic locations such as Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and remote destinations such as Antarctica. The brand represents the idea of taking these elements on your daily journey, making them a part of your present and future.
