'Purple Rain' reigns on stage in new theatre production
Dale Ray stars as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince
“I think I want to dance now.”
This is the refrain that always had me on the dance floor, even if I was DJing. I'd come out from behind the decks, carefully managing how much time I had left before the next mix, and do a little twirl in my high heel boots channelling The Artist Formerly Known as Prince singing one of his greatest hits, Kiss. When people asked what kind of music I played as a DJ, the answer was always “sexy”. Whether it was funk, soul, jazz, groove, hip-hop or rock. If it was sexy, I could find a way to mix it into the playlist.
The same goes for Prince (Rogers Nelson). If there's one word to describe the Purple Priest of Minneapolis, Minnesota's music, it is “sexy”. The multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, record producer and actor who was widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time was an androgynous child prodigy who signed a record deal at 18 and recorded one the most beautiful and iconic hits of the 1980s at the age of 26, Purple Rain.
When the student becomes the master: A masterclass with Nduduzo Makhathini
He could play 27 different instruments, could yelp and whine like a junkyard dog or a cat on heat, depending on what kind of mood overwhelmed him. He could do the twirl, shimmy, shake or pirouette on top of his baby grand piano as well as any Joffrey Ballet dancer (the Chicago dance school he helped fund in the 1990s).
He sang his own tune, wrote his own lyrics and danced to his own beat until he died in 2016 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl at the age of 57.
His brand of music had never existed before and has never been copied — a tightly wound, technical, but uninhibited funk that hooked its claws into me and has never let go. I listened to Raspberry Beret wearing raspberry Converse Allstars that matched my high school boyfriend's pair. At 16, we were moved by Let's Go Crazy and When Doves Cry. Sign of the Times was an anthem for the times.
Prince was the sexiest motherf***er on the planet.
He was described by Stephen Thomas Erlewine in a review of his album Dirty Mind as a “stunning, audacious amalgam of funk, new wave, R&B, and pop, fuelled by grinningly salacious sex and the desire to shock”.
Those are pretty spectacular boots to fill for Dale Ray, the star of 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience on at the Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre and brought to South Africa by The Showtime Australia Group. It's a new theatre-style tribute concert celebrating Prince’s catalogue of music including all the above classics and 1999, Little Red Corvette, Diamonds and Pearls, Cream and The Most Beautiful Girl in the World.
It is staged with a world-class eight-piece band, incredible costuming reminiscent of Prince's flamboyant style and production, lights and special effects. Ray inhabits the soul and funk of the Purple Prince's persona on vocals, guitar and piano.
Showtime Australia CEO and show producer Johnny Van Grinsven said 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience is “a must-see for all diehard Prince fans”.
When Prince unexpectedly died, cities across the US held tributes and vigils and lit buildings, bridges and other structures in purple.
Ray brings back the spirit of the supreme funk star's presence to the stage.
Van Grinsven said: “It's electrifying, full of energy, flawless and, like the superstar himself, will leave you wanting more.”
I caught up with Ray ahead of the opening.
Tell me about your performance background.
I'm a self-taught piano player. There was a piano in my home growing up and I don't remember a time when I didn't play. I played by ear for 10 years and went for piano lessons from the age of 15. After school, I studied at the campus of performing arts in Joburg. I studied music performance and music production for two years. The first job finishing college was working with Showtime Australia. I worked as a backing vocalist for the Michael Jackson show in 2010 for three years. Then I started a touring company in South Africa, and somehow stumbled into musical theatre. In 2019 I bumped into the producer from Showtime Australia, Johnny Van Grinsven, at the Joburg Theatre. He said he wanted to do a Prince show and I should be Prince.
Are you a fan of Prince's music?
Yes. I love his diversity. He stitches together so many genres of music: hip-hop, pop, RnB, funk, soul and even rock and hard rock. I also love his authenticity. You can see it in his interviews and performances. He wasn't scared to do anything. He didn't care what the audience or the industry said of him. He didn't go along with socially acceptable norms. He plays a million instruments, and not only plays them, but plays them extremely well. Then there's his incredible energy on stage.
When you personify an artist, do you do research to get into a role?
I'm constantly watching videos about Prince and his performances, even in the dressing room as I'm getting ready for the show. I sometimes stand in front of my mother, trying to do what I saw in the music videos. I also watch interviews to access what he was all about, who he was as a person, the man behind the performances.
Was there anything you found challenging about performing Prince?
The biggest challenge was the dancing. It took me a long time to get it right, lots of work with the choreographer. Also, his mannerisms. I needed to get rid of all my “Daleisms”. I watched his concerts repeatedly to copy small details that will make people believe in the performance: a hand gesture, a facial expression, how he pops his head.
How many costume changes do you have?
I have seven costumes, five for the stage and two for publicity and my personal use. They were custom-fitted around my body. The costume designer did an amazing job.
What's the story behind the show?
Showtime Australia specialises in tribute shows. They do all the icons. The Whitney show, The Greatest Love of All, the Michael Jackson show and the Beatles. Van Grinsven thinks Prince's music is amazing. He saw me and said, “oh my gosh, you”. The look has to be right. If you don't look like Prince, the impersonation isn't going to be right.
Is there a big cast?
There's a live band with a drummer (the musical director), a keyboard player, a bass player, a guitarist and two singer-dancers with me on stage. They're as much a part of the show as I am.
Which other performers inspire you?
I'm a Michael Jackson fan and I love Bruno Mars. I grew up listening to pop, rock and jazz. Prince covers all those genres and more.
Do you write and compose your own music?
It's one of my favourite things to do, mainly as a means of expression.
Tickets for the show can be booked here.
This article was originally published in Sunday Times Lifestyle.
