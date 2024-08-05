ART
Objects
Kalashnikovv Gallery launched its “Objects” concept at 100% Design Africa this month. The concept is about showcasing and selling collectable, one-of-a-kind works that bridge the gap between design and art and the intersection between craft and art, with a focus on contemporary ceramics. Among the featured artists are Annegret Affolderbach, Boemo Diale, Justin Brett, Lezanne Viviers, and Yolanda Mazwana.
Don’t miss:
- Mikhael Subotzky’s “Home Building Ideas for South Africa (or A Cape Town Landscape)” is on show at the Goodman Gallery, Cape Town from 17 August to 26 September
- Sue Williamson’s “Short Stories in a Longer Tale” is on at the Goodman Gallery, Joburg until 24 August
COMEDY
Loyiso Gola: A work in progress
Loyiso Gola, South Africa’s most recent Netflix star, is known for his sharp wit and incisive social commentary, and he brings fresh material in this exclusive work-in-progress show.
Dates: 5-11 August
Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton
Tickets: R250 theatreonthesquare.co.za
Culture
Star billing
The most talked-about theatre, art, music, and comedy this month
Image: Supplied
Don’t miss:
Image: Supplied
MUSIC
Mozart, Mambo & Merlot
Richard Cock leads the Phoenix Orchestra with the Charl du Plessis Trio in Mozart, Mambo & Merlot. Music from The Magic Flute, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Rondo alla Turca, Symphony nr. 40 and Mozart’s Requiem is rearranged for orchestra in Du Plessis’s signature crossover style.
Date: 25 August
Venue: Linder Auditorium, Joburg
Tickets: R220 quicket.co.za
Image: Supplied
THEATRE
Amaxelegu
This new play by Qondiswa James is a journey into the complexity of present-day relationships. Amaxelegu follows the short-lived relationship of a non-monogamous young couple — and the woman on the periphery who cleans up after them — as they navigate the transactions of class and gender, moving between private and domestic spaces.
Dates: 7-25 August
Venue: The Market Theatre, Newtown, Joburg
Tickets: R120-R200 webtickets.co.za
Image: Zivanai Matangi
The Ugly Noo Noo
Andrew Buckland’s The Ugly Noo Noo, acclaimed as a masterpiece of comic physical theatre in 1988, returns to Joburg this month.
Dates: 15 August - 1 September
Venue: The Market Theatre, Newtown, Joburg
Tickets: R120-R200 webtickets.co.za
