Mikhael Subotzky, View through the windows of the old Non-White section of Cape Town Station
Image: Supplied

ART

 Objects

 

Kalashnikovv Gallery launched its “Objects” concept at 100% Design Africa this month. The concept is about showcasing and selling collectable, one-of-a-kind works that bridge the gap between design and art and the intersection between craft and art, with a focus on contemporary ceramics. Among the featured artists are Annegret Affolderbach, Boemo Diale, Justin Brett, Lezanne Viviers, and Yolanda Mazwana.

 

Don’t miss:

 

  • Mikhael Subotzky’s “Home Building Ideas for South Africa (or A Cape Town Landscape)” is on show at the Goodman Gallery, Cape Town from 17 August to 26 September
  • Sue Williamson’s “Short Stories in a Longer Tale” is on at the Goodman Gallery, Joburg until 24 August

 

COMEDY

Loyiso Gola: A work in progress

Loyiso Gola, South Africa’s most recent Netflix star, is known for his sharp wit and incisive social commentary, and he brings fresh material in this exclusive work-in-progress show.

Dates: 5-11 August

Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton

Tickets: R250 theatreonthesquare.co.za

 

Loyiso Gola
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

Mozart, Mambo & Merlot

Richard Cock leads the Phoenix Orchestra with the Charl du Plessis Trio in Mozart, Mambo & Merlot. Music from The Magic Flute, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Rondo alla Turca, Symphony nr. 40 and Mozart’s Requiem is rearranged for orchestra in Du Plessis’s signature crossover style.

 

Date: 25 August

Venue: Linder Auditorium, Joburg

Tickets: R220 quicket.co.za

Charl du Plessis Trio
Image: Supplied

THEATRE

Amaxelegu

 This new play by Qondiswa James is a journey into the complexity of present-day relationships. Amaxelegu follows the short-lived relationship of a non-monogamous young couple — and the woman on the periphery who cleans up after them — as they navigate the transactions of class and gender, moving between private and domestic spaces.

Dates: 7-25 August

Venue: The Market Theatre, Newtown, Joburg

Tickets: R120-R200 webtickets.co.za

Andrew Buckland
Image: Zivanai Matangi

The Ugly Noo Noo

Andrew Buckland’s The Ugly Noo Noo, acclaimed as a masterpiece of comic physical theatre in 1988, returns to Joburg this month.

 Dates: 15 August - 1 September

Venue: The Market Theatre, Newtown, Joburg

Tickets: R120-R200 webtickets.co.za

 

