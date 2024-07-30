“La Traviata” will only run five performances, with Ferreira-Dill and Glover making their final appearances on August 3 and 4, respectively. Paeper, ever the meticulous choreographer, is ensuring every moment is flawless, quietly fine-tuning the dances after the rehearsal.
Culture
Two ballerinas' shared gift at its graceful sunset
Principal dancers Shannon Glover and Nicole Ferreira-Dill take their final bows in Joburg Ballet's 'La Traviata'
Image: Lauge Sorensen
Among the fortunate few whose childhood dreams came true are Joburg Ballet’s principal dancers, Shannon Glover and Nicole Ferreira-Dill. Their decades-long careers marked by exceptional artistry and unwavering dedication are set to conclude as they take their final bows in “La Traviata”. The performances will be held at Montecasino’s Teatro from August 2-4, marking the end of an era for these two luminaries.
Originally choreographed by Veronica Paeper in Cape Town in 1990, “La Traviata” makes a return after a two-year hiatus. Set to Giuseppe Verdi’s sweeping opera score, adapted by Allan Stephenson, the ballet’s neo-classical charm and emotional depth make it a fitting farewell. The story, drawn from Alexandre Dumas’ “The Lady of the Camellias,” has been a staple in Joburg Ballet’s repertoire.
The studio buzzed at their first full dress rehearsal. Glover, in her role as Camille, danced with the lightness of champagne bubbles in Act 1 alongside Marlon Sales as Armand.
Elroy Fillis-Bell: A pas de deux with progress
Glover’s dance journey began at age four from the desire for freedom, “It gave me a space to be whoever I wanted to be, and I fell in love with the movement and the challenges it brought.” Among these were frequent injuries and her own exacting standards. “The career consumes you entirely,” she said. This level of commitment demands focus and sacrifice.
“If you want to be good, you have to be obsessive”. Her dedication secured numerous principal roles before her official promotion in 2011 and included notable achievements such as representing SA at the Brics summit in China in 2017 and a choreographic residency at the Centre for Ballet and the Arts at New York University.
Ferreira-Dill, with tresses reminiscent of Marie Duplessis (the inspiration for Dumas’ novel), rises on pointe with ease, dancing with a balanced sharpness and graceful tenderness. Starting at age five, Ferreira-Dill’s passion for ballet was ignited when she was eight years old and saw Karen Beukes in “Swan Lake” at the SA State Theatre.
That performance solidified her desire to be on stage. “Everything that I did was to be a ballet dancer,” Ferreira-Dill said. Her dedication saw her through the Prix de Lausanne and the Bartholin Dance Workshop before joining the SA Ballet Theatre (now Joburg Ballet) in 2008 and becoming a principal dancer in 2018. She also danced as a guest artist with Tivoli Ballet Theatre in 2014 and taught for the Val Whyte Bursary in 2016.
Image: Lauge Sorensen
“La Traviata” will only run five performances, with Ferreira-Dill and Glover making their final appearances on August 3 and 4, respectively. Paeper, ever the meticulous choreographer, is ensuring every moment is flawless, quietly fine-tuning the dances after the rehearsal.
For Ferreira-Dill, “La Traviata” is the pinnacle of her career. “It’s my ultimate favourite ballet,” she said. Revealing that she had been contemplating retirement for some time, the right moment came at the announcement of “La Traviata’s” staging. It is a ballet she says she could perform forever: “I feel like I can really give myself to this ballet,” she said.
Glover shares a similar sentiment. “It’s real; I’m playing a real person with emotions everyone can feel,” Glover said. Her preparation for this role began with her return to the stage in 2022 after the birth of her daughter, Ava. Mastering the role then was an achievement she’s pleased to bring full circle now.
“Ballet was bigger than me,” she reflects, though motherhood has shifted her focus. Her growing desire to be with her daughter and her awareness of time’s value has become undeniable and the main reason for her retirement. The emotional and physical demands of the profession become increasingly apparent.
Ferreira-Dill’s dream of being a ballet dancer has remained unwavering but family is also a priority for her and her husband of 11 years. The talented dancer retires with the hopes of starting a family and focusing on mental health in the dance industry.
Image: Lauge Sorensen
“I have a lot of knowledge to give,” she said. “I’m going to miss being on stage, telling all the different stories, taking my curtain call, hearing the appreciation from the audience and the hard work and the satisfaction of having pushed my body to its limits.”
Glover acknowledges the reality of ballet’s brevity, saying “we’re on borrowed time. Ballet is who I am. I don’t think I’ll ever really say goodbye to it. It’s been more than a career but an obsession, and a craft that she’s dedicated time to perfecting. Even a week before the performance she is still refining her performance.
Both are one with the artform. Since childhood, ballet has been intricately woven into their lives. Joburg Ballet has been their playground and family, where they have grown, found understanding and realised their dreams.
Glover and Ferreira-Dill embody the grace and excellence that define SA ballet. The curtain waits to fall as they take their final bows.
• “La Traviata” is being performed at Montecasino’s Teatro from August 2-4
