Mpho Phalane
Image: Supplied

What are your essential grooming products?

 

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil, a good face cream, and a hydrating serum.

 

Favourite scent?

The Hedonist by Ex Nihilo. It’s all kinds of feelings I didn’t think I had.

 

What about a new recipe (not your own) draws you in?

The use of different flavours, textures and, always, simplicity.

 

The building everyone should visit before they die?

The Constitutional Court.

Date, butter bean, spinach and sorghum salad
Image: Supplied

What tech gadget couldn’t you live without?

Yikes… I hate technology as a whole. Seriously.

 

Coffee or tea?

Both.

 

Your ultimate luxury?

Sleep.

 

What is your all-time favourite place to eat out?

Baha Taco [in Norwood, Joburg].

 

If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?

Peace.

A Michael Ludwig Studio collection
Image: Eunice Driver Photography for SA Fashion Week

What are you reading?

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight and The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy. Your favourite cookbook? Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat.

 

Your all-time favourite clothing brand?

Sign me up for anything local — Michael Ludwig Studio, Selfi, iFuku, Amanda Laird Cherry.

 

Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?

A big breakfast at home with family, always.

 

Your favourite room in the house?

My dining room and patio.

 

Fashion icon?

Yasmin Furmie.

 

Finish the sentence:

The end of hunger will come when we all agree that… capitalism has never worked.

 

Are you a collector of anything?

Cute homeware items — I can never have enough.

What makes you happiest?

My family, friends, and good food.

 

Minimalism or maximalism?

Maximalism.

 

Last travel destination that you visited that knocked your socks off?

Mpumalanga — it’s majestic.

 

What is the first thing you add to your grocery cart?

Avocado.

 

The one thing you’ll never find in your fridge?

Store-bought lemon juice.

 

A great gift you were given recently?

A book from my mentor — The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy.

Three Sisters, Mpumalanga
Image: Supplied

What inspires you?

People who do thankless jobs and women.

 

What is your favourite drink?

Margarita… always!

 

A place that’s recently caught your attention?

A really amazing restaurant I HAVE to gatekeep, unfortunately!

 

The one indulgence you would never forgo?

Spending money on food.

• From the July edition of Wanted, 2024.

