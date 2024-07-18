Ladles of Love in action
Image: Supplied

A Wits study on the link between food insecurity and mental health found that one in five SA households begs for food

Ladles of Love is a nonprofit organisation (NPO) primarily providing daily nutrition to children aged one to six years old through a network of under-resourced early childhood development centres in impoverished communities across the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Gauteng. Founded by Danny Diliberto in 2014, the NPO has grown exponentially, becoming one of the largest nonprofit providers of food relief in SA, serving more than 43-million meals to vulnerable people since March 2020.

In addition to providing wholesome meals, Ladles of Love supports farmers so they can grow natural and sustainable food while empowering food entrepreneurs to grow businesses that create jobs.

This Mandela Day Ladles of Love in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Foundation is hosting events in the Western Cape and Gauteng for volunteers to give 67 minutes of their time to crafting and packing food items for small children in need.

Nelson Mandela Day head Gushwell Brooks says the efforts of Ladles of Love need to be replicated. “It is ironic that a quarter of food in SA goes to waste whilst a quarter of South Africans do not have access to adequate food. Their work in feeding communities, providing resources and skills for increased urban farming, and the awareness attached thereto is essential for real action in combating food insecurity, a cause most definitely worth supporting,” he said.

Volunteers wanting to participate in the Ladles of Love Mandela Day 2024 events need to purchase a ticket for R200. The cost of the ticket will provide a child with 40 healthy meals. Volunteer time slots are between 9am and 5pm.

Volunteers at a Ladles of Love Activation Station
Volunteers at a Ladles of Love Activation Station
Image: Supplied

Tickets can be bought through Webtickets. Volunteers are encouraged to select their time slot hourly from 9am to 5pm and choose a volunteer activation station from the list of six options:

  1. Making sandwiches.
  2. Filling buckets of hope.
  3. Packing nutrition boxes.
  4. Crafting toys.
  5. Creating books and posters.
  6. Innovating food garden kits.

The Ladles of Love Mandela Day 2024 events happen on July 18 at the Look Out Venue at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, and Menlyn Maine in Tshwane.

