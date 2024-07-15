MUSIC
Carnegie Hall National Youth Orchestra tour
NYO Jazz, Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra, is coming to South Africa on its debut tour of the country, which kicks off in Joburg. This remarkable ensemble brings together outstanding teen jazz musicians from across the US.
Dates: 26-28 July
Venue: Market Theatre, Joburg
Tickets: R150-R300 webtickets.co.za
ART
Don’t miss:
- Muofhe Manavhela’s “Fever Realities” solo exhibition at Kalashnikovv Gallery in Joburg until 20 July
- Zineb Sedira’s “Let the Drums Beat!” show at Goodman Gallery New York until 20 July
- Simphiwe Ndzube’s “After Rain Songs” show at Stevenson Gallery Amsterdam until 27 July
Culture
Brave the elements
A few excellent reasons to venture outside this month
Image: Todd-Rosenberg
ART
Don’t miss:
Image: Supplied
THEATRE
The Ugly Noo Noo
In 1988, Andrew Buckland wrote and played in a one-man show that changed the face of South African theatre. The Ugly Noo Noo was acclaimed as a masterpiece of comic physical performance and an exceptional piece of political theatre. The play went on to receive 17 national and international awards. If you missed it the first time around, this may be your only chance to experience one of our true classics.
Dates: 23 July - 10 August
Venue: Baxter Flipside, Cape Town
Tickets: R150-R190 webtickets.co.za
Image: Supplied
