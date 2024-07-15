NYO Jazz, Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra
Image: Todd-Rosenberg

MUSIC

Carnegie Hall National Youth Orchestra tour

NYO Jazz, Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra, is coming to South Africa on its debut tour of the country, which kicks off in Joburg. This remarkable ensemble brings together outstanding teen jazz musicians from across the US.

Dates: 26-28 July

Venue: Market Theatre, Joburg

Tickets: R150-R300 webtickets.co.za 

 

ART

Don’t miss:

  • Muofhe Manavhela’s “Fever Realities” solo exhibition at Kalashnikovv Gallery in Joburg until 20 July
  • Zineb Sedira’s “Let the Drums Beat!” show at Goodman Gallery New York until 20 July
  • Simphiwe Ndzube’s “After Rain Songs” show at Stevenson Gallery Amsterdam until 27 July
Muofhe Manavhela, Hair Poster for the Modern-day Woman, 2021
Image: Supplied

THEATRE

The Ugly Noo Noo

In 1988, Andrew Buckland wrote and played in a one-man show that changed the face of South African theatre. The Ugly Noo Noo was acclaimed as a masterpiece of comic physical performance and an exceptional piece of political theatre. The play went on to receive 17 national and international awards. If you missed it the first time around, this may be your only chance to experience one of our true classics.

Dates: 23 July - 10 August

Venue: Baxter Flipside, Cape Town

Tickets: R150-R190 webtickets.co.za

Andrew Buckland's The Ugly Noo Noo
Image: Supplied

