In February 2024, a new set of hands took over the digital reins at Wanted Online. Kgomotso Moncho-Maripane has been our Digital Editor for several months and we thought it would be a good idea for you to meet her, find out a little bit about her; what’s happening on our digital platforms.
Kgomotso is a seasoned, well-rounded journalist, with a strong background in culture reporting, having cut her teeth and Independent Newspapers and gone on to a long freelance career, contributing to various publications, including Business Day and the Mail & Guardian.
In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, she talks about her background in culture reporting; getting out of her comfort zone; the stories she has enjoyed writing and presiding over; and exciting new developments at Wanted Online.
Wanted Podcast
New developments for Wanted Online
A refreshed look, a new set of hands and the week’s highlights
