What is the most rewarding aspect of owning your business?
The ability to change people’s lives. I love it when people walk in, and then you watch them transform as they move closer to their dreams.
What is your favourite toy?
A Porsche. Over and above its being fast and nifty and the attention I get when I’m in it, I enjoy what the craftsmanship stands for.
What is the most exciting thing about luxury at the moment?
Luggage. I love luggage, and I love looking at people’s luggage when I travel. I enjoy seeing how intentional and curated they are. Luxe brands are stepping out of their comfort zones and we are seeing dynamic things happening in the space. In Saint-Tropez, examples include the dreamy Louis Vuitton pop-up café, as well as a very chic café curated and executed by Dior.
Your favourite small town?
Wilderness, in the Western Cape.
Gifted: Jay Badza
The founder of PR agency Orchard on 25 on going places and smelling delicious
Image: Supplied
What are your essential grooming products?
I am a huge Jo Malone fan. I love the pomegranate scrub and fragrance. When I mix it up, I use Pastry Skincare’s moisturiser and shower gel. I also love Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir. The first time I wore it, everyone said I smelt delicious, and they haven’t stopped since.
What is your all-time favourite place to eat?
It’s a toss-up between Kolonaki Greek Kouzina and Modena Italian Eatery (in Parkhurst, Joburg). At Kolonaki I love the lamb shank and at Modena I go for the seafood pasta.
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
A big equestrian farm.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Who would play you in a biopic?
An amazing creator on TikTok and X whom I love — Thaddaeus. I think he would do “Jay” well.
What is your biggest purchase?
My house — I have a beautiful home that I have curated for hosting and intimate experiences.
What are you listening to at the moment?
Brené Brown’s Atlas of the Heart.
Most recent fave destination?
Paris!
The most challenging aspect of your work in the past year?
The money is not as fabulous as it was before Covid. We work harder for less.
Image: Supplied
What is your favourite room in the house?
The open-plan living and dining area — it is very welcoming, calming, and kind.
What does reinvention mean to you?
Introspection on how life is going and making the necessary changes.
Are you a collector of anything?
Art. I recently got a new piece from my good friend Nelson Makamo.
What makes you the happiest?
Travelling. When I get into Qatar Airways seat number 2A, it just changes my world.
The best travel tip?
Look fabulous! People arrive at the airport looking like they are going to a slumber party.
One thing we won’t find in your fridge?
Gherkins.
What is a great gift you received recently?
Love has always been the greatest gift. I am loved and adored at home and away.
What do you think is the most positive thing about money?
You don’t have to worry about anything a day in your life.
One indulgence that you would never forgo?
Great food! Whether I’m making it in my kitchen or I’m at a fancy restaurant, I eat well. My English teacher used to say, “Do justice to the body that makes you money.” That has stuck with me.
From the June edition of Wanted, 2024