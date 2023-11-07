Marc Lottering.
Image: Supplied

Comedy 

Marc Lottering

In his new solo stand-up show, So I Wrote That Musical, Marc Lottering, one of the country’s favourite comedians, reflects on the process of moving between the worlds of stand-up comedy and musical theatre, while casting some side-eye at the madness of life in SA.

Dates: 22 November - 6 January

Venue: Pam Golding Theatre, The Baxter Theatre Centre, Rondebosch, Cape Town

Tickets: From R160

webtickets.co.za

Janice Honeyman’s Peter Pan.
Image: Supplied

Theatre

Janice Honeyman’s Peter Pan

Director Janice Honeyman is back with a new panto — the tale of Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and the Darling children. “I absolutely love the story of Peter Pan because it has so many elements to it... What I’m trying to do this year… is to highlight more issues that children, teenagers, and young adults deal with, like bullying, being left out, [and] feelings of rejection,” she says. Sandi Dlangalala stars as Peter Pan while Ben Voss plays Captain Hook and Michael Richard is his sidekick Smee. Kiruna-Lind Devar is playing Wendy, Virtuous Kandemiri is Tinkerbell, and Dame Clementina Coconut is played by David Arnold Johnson.

Dates: 3 November - 24 December

Venue: Joburg Theatre, 163 civic blvd, Braamfontein

Tickets: Preview tickets from R130, regular tickets from R190

joburgtheatre.com

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Maynardville Open-Air Festival is bringing its hilarious prod-uction of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Geoffrey Hyland, to Gauteng after rave reviews at Woordfees in Stellenbosch last month. Word is, if you’re only going to see one play this year, this should be it.

Dates: 8-19 November

Venue: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre, Montecasino, Fourways

Tickets: R150-R300

webtickets.co.za

Confections X Collections.
Image: Supplied

Fair

Confections X Collections

The Mount Nelson is hosting Confections X Collections — five days of exclusive salon-style fashion shows with designer-inspired confectionery. Among the designers featured are Chulaap, Sindiso Khumalo, Mantsho, Iamisigo, and Lagos Space Programme.

Dates: 8-12 November

Venue: Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town

Tickets: R995 021 483 

