Theatre
Janice Honeyman’s Peter Pan
Director Janice Honeyman is back with a new panto — the tale of Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and the Darling children. “I absolutely love the story of Peter Pan because it has so many elements to it... What I’m trying to do this year… is to highlight more issues that children, teenagers, and young adults deal with, like bullying, being left out, [and] feelings of rejection,” she says. Sandi Dlangalala stars as Peter Pan while Ben Voss plays Captain Hook and Michael Richard is his sidekick Smee. Kiruna-Lind Devar is playing Wendy, Virtuous Kandemiri is Tinkerbell, and Dame Clementina Coconut is played by David Arnold Johnson.
Dates: 3 November - 24 December
Venue: Joburg Theatre, 163 civic blvd, Braamfontein
Tickets: Preview tickets from R130, regular tickets from R190
joburgtheatre.com
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Maynardville Open-Air Festival is bringing its hilarious prod-uction of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Geoffrey Hyland, to Gauteng after rave reviews at Woordfees in Stellenbosch last month. Word is, if you’re only going to see one play this year, this should be it.
Dates: 8-19 November
Venue: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre, Montecasino, Fourways
Tickets: R150-R300
webtickets.co.za
Culture
Swing into summer
There’s something for everybody in this month’s lineup
Image: Supplied
Comedy
Marc Lottering
In his new solo stand-up show, So I Wrote That Musical, Marc Lottering, one of the country’s favourite comedians, reflects on the process of moving between the worlds of stand-up comedy and musical theatre, while casting some side-eye at the madness of life in SA.
Dates: 22 November - 6 January
Venue: Pam Golding Theatre, The Baxter Theatre Centre, Rondebosch, Cape Town
Tickets: From R160
webtickets.co.za
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Fair
Confections X Collections
The Mount Nelson is hosting Confections X Collections — five days of exclusive salon-style fashion shows with designer-inspired confectionery. Among the designers featured are Chulaap, Sindiso Khumalo, Mantsho, Iamisigo, and Lagos Space Programme.
Dates: 8-12 November
Venue: Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town
Tickets: R995 021 483
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.