Don Quixote
Joburg Ballet will host two of the world’s biggest ballet stars when Marianela Núñez and Vadim Muntagirov — both principal dancers at The Royal Ballet in London — perform the leading roles in Don Quixote on Friday 6 October at 7pm and Sunday 8 October at 2pm. The other performances will feature Joburg Ballet dancers in the leading roles.
Dates: Until 8 October
Venue: Joburg Theatre, 63 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein
joburgtheatre.com / webtickets.co.za
