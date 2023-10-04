Marianela Núñez and Vadim Muntagirov.
Marianela Núñez and Vadim Muntagirov.
Image: Supplied

Don Quixote

Joburg Ballet will host two of the world’s biggest ballet stars when Marianela Núñez and Vadim Muntagirov — both principal dancers at The Royal Ballet in London — perform the leading roles in Don Quixote on Friday 6 October at 7pm and Sunday 8 October at 2pm. The other performances will feature Joburg Ballet dancers in the leading roles.

Dates: Until 8 October

Venue: Joburg Theatre, 63 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein

joburgtheatre.com / webtickets.co.za 

