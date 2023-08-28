One of South Africa’s most successful comedic exports is coming home. After a 10-year tenure on screens across the world (including as host of the 2022 White House Corres-pondents’ Dinner and the 63rd, 64th, and 65th Annual Grammy Awards), Trevor Noah announced his resignation from The Daily Show last year. This month, the funny man returns to his homeland with the perfect stand-up routine to kick off spring.
Dates: 30 August
Price: R405
quicket.co.za
Culture
Trevor Noah is coming home
This month, the funny man returns to his homeland with the perfect stand-up routine to kick off spring
Image: Supplied
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.