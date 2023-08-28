Trevor Noah.
Trevor Noah.
Image: Supplied

One of South Africa’s most successful comedic exports is coming home. After a 10-year tenure on screens across the world (including as host of the 2022 White House Corres-pondents’ Dinner and the 63rd, 64th, and 65th Annual Grammy Awards), Trevor Noah announced his resignation from The Daily Show last year. This month, the funny man returns to his homeland with the perfect stand-up routine to kick off spring.

Dates: 30 August

Price: R405

quicket.co.za

From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.

