I first fell in love with opera about a year ago, losing my heart to the genre at a performance of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro in a 1970s-style theatre in Roodepoort. Come to think of it; worse things have probably been lost on the West Rand, so I wasn’t doing too badly, discovering a latent appreciation for a centuries-old art form.
The sense of occasion is what first caught my attention that night. People had gone to great lengths to don their best couture for the social soirée; the chilly winter evening necessitated a dusting off of leather gloves and fur coats (faux, I hope, but again, the West Rand, so you never know). One woman, in particular, looked resplendent in an emerald green ball gown nicely paired with a K-Way puffer jacket. In black, naturally.
Some of the chaps looked rather swanky too. It was quite the spectacle.
Fast-forward one year, and with three operatic performances now under my belt, I stood outside The Mandela at the Joburg Theatre, ready to take in a performance of Puccini’s Tosca. The opera, now in its 123rd year, is the fifth-most performed Opera in the world, exploring themes of passion, politics and personal freedom across its three acts. Set in Rome amid the upheaval brought on by the French Revolution, Tosca is described by musical director Adam Szmidt as “the ultimate thriller where lust and passion vie for dominance”.
Delving into the timeless masterpiece that is Tosca
Set against a backdrop of political unrest, we discover why Tosca, Puccini’s much-loved opera, remains relevant
I first fell in love with opera about a year ago, losing my heart to the genre at a performance of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro in a 1970s-style theatre in Roodepoort. Come to think of it; worse things have probably been lost on the West Rand, so I wasn’t doing too badly, discovering a latent appreciation for a centuries-old art form.
The sense of occasion is what first caught my attention that night. People had gone to great lengths to don their best couture for the social soirée; the chilly winter evening necessitated a dusting off of leather gloves and fur coats (faux, I hope, but again, the West Rand, so you never know). One woman, in particular, looked resplendent in an emerald green ball gown nicely paired with a K-Way puffer jacket. In black, naturally.
Some of the chaps looked rather swanky too. It was quite the spectacle.
Fast-forward one year, and with three operatic performances now under my belt, I stood outside The Mandela at the Joburg Theatre, ready to take in a performance of Puccini’s Tosca. The opera, now in its 123rd year, is the fifth-most performed Opera in the world, exploring themes of passion, politics and personal freedom across its three acts. Set in Rome amid the upheaval brought on by the French Revolution, Tosca is described by musical director Adam Szmidt as “the ultimate thriller where lust and passion vie for dominance”.
Something old, something new
Cape Town Opera masterfully brings Puccini’s much-loved work to life in a pure feast for the senses. From the striking sets, bold and opulent in their design, to the costumes, lighting and sheer scale of the production, first impressions are immediate and lasting. “This is an opera filled with religious bigotry, torture, a rape attempt which results in a murder, brutal execution and a very dramatic suicide,” shares director Magdalene Minnaar. It may be 100-plus years old, but these themes are certainly not foreign in 2023, particularly in SA.
Tosca follows the machinations of its three main characters over a 24-hour period in June 1800. In Act 1, we meet Cavaradossi, performed by Lukhanyo Moyake, in a church in Rome where he has just assisted in the escape of a political prisoner. The somewhat disagreeable police chief, Scarpia, expertly portrayed by the legendary Conroy Scott, arrives hot on the escaped felons’ heels. Not known to be slow off the mark, Scarpia seizes the opportunity and concocts a plan to drive Cavaradossi’s lover, Tosca, performed by Nobulumko Mngxekeza, into his arms by bringing Cavaradossi to the gallows. At least, that is what he thinks will happen.
Raise your hand if you haven’t, at some point, been involved in a love triangle.
Scarpia puts his plan into action in Act 2, having captured Cavaradossi and has him tortured within earshot of Tosca, whom he has summoned. Cavaradossi’s cries are too much for Tosca, and she gives up the location of the sought-after villain, having been tricked by Scarpia into believing that he will spare Cavaradossi’s life through a mock execution if she gives him a little nookie. A document is drawn up which will allow Cavaradossi and Tosca safe passage after the theatrics of the staged execution are carried out. Then, before he can claim his ill-gotten reward, Tosca stabs Scarpia to death.
Can you spell Gender-Based Violence And Its Effects? I told you this work remains remarkably relevant in 2023.
Act 3 takes place in a dungeon as Cavaradossi awaits his deadly fate. Tosca arrives and informs him of the plan she has crafted with the now-deceased Scarpia, her only concern being that Cavaradossi plays his part well enough to portray his fake death to the assembled firing squad convincingly. In this frame of mind, Tosca watches her lover’s flawless imitation of death, rushing to his side after the firing squad leaves to make their escape, only to find that the execution has not been fake and Cavaradossi is indeed dead.
As the news of Scarpia’s murder spreads, and with the police searching for Tosca, she proclaims that she will meet Scarpia before God and takes her own life.
In this production, Minnaar has expertly blended the skills of Fiona du Plooy, movement direction, Oliver Hauser, lighting, and Maritha Visagie and Leopold Senekal, set and costume, to share the dramatic tale of Tosca. Each element is masterfully woven into each performance, heightening its dramatic effect, moving the story forward. Even an opera novice like me could appreciate the skills at work on the stage.
Cape Town Opera takes Tosca to the Artscape Opera House in the Mother City on September 12—17 2023, with ticket prices ranging from R180 to R520. Tickets can be booked via Computicket.
You might also like...
Banish winter's blues
Alexander Parker: Footloose and fancy-free
William Kentridge’s The Head & The Load, finally comes home