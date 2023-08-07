Another fellow, Yvette Ishimwe, founded Iriba Water Group in Rwanda to address the issue of safe drinking water. Her “water ATMs”, located in public spaces in low-income neighbourhoods, provide affordable purified water that’s 70% cheaper than bottled water.
These entrepreneurs tackle poverty and provide clean water and safe cooking solutions while creating income streams and addressing climate change. United in their collaborative efforts, they serve as a testament to the extraordinary transformative potential on the continent.
Cartier’s commitment to empowering women globally extends beyond its exquisite maison. Sophie Doireau, CEO for the Middle East, India, Africa, and Turkey region, emphasised the tremendous support she had received in breaking through the glass ceiling, highlighting how Cartier has been recognised for instituting equal pay for equal work in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. This intentional focus on emerging markets and marginalised communities, rather than following the next trend, makes buying another watch or piece of jewellery from Cartier that much more meaningful.
When Africa shines
Cartier uplifts women’s initiatives in marginalised communities
Heirlooms are traditionally understood as exquisite treasures passed down from generation to generation, often taking the form of precious jewellery or timeless watches. But there is also another type of heirloom — an intangible one, in this case created by a renowned high-jewellery maison known for its rich heritage and exquisite craftsmanship.
Over the past 16 years, the Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) has emerged as a championing force in providing financial, human, and social capital to empower women entrepreneurs who are committed to creating sustainable social change and environmental impact in their respective industries and regions.
Picture this: a sojourn in the heart of Paris with the Cartier team, this year’s remarkable CWI fellows, and a vibrant community of global thinkers and doers, among them leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, and philanthropists. It was an unforgettable experience that manifested the fellowship programme’s vision of inspiring collaboration and driving systemic change under the banner of “Forces for Good” — this year’s theme.
On Femininity: Yasmin Furmie, fashion entrepreneur
Amal Clooney, a barrister in international law and co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, gave a captivating opening address, detailing her profound experiences in helping female victims of war crimes. She spoke of courage, determination, and resilience in the face of adversity. Later, Harvard graduate and actress Yara Shahidi shared her source of inspiration: her family’s steadfast commitment to humanity and their belief in the power of giving back to society.
This year’s programme awarded 11 first-place prizes in nine regional awards (including for francophone sub-Saharan Africa and Oceania, for the first time), the Science & Technology Pioneer Award, and a new thematic award focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. In total, the fellows received around US$2 million in prizes.
Africa is now the largest represented region, with anglophone and lusophone sub-Saharan Africa one of the original categories. As an African myself, I found the addition of the African regions particularly uplifting. Wingee Sampaio, global programme director for CWI, said Africa was the fastest-growing region globally in terms of female entrepreneurship and emphasised the importance of addressing challenges by fostering collaboration between regions. The African women selected for the programme reminded us of the harsh reality that basic necessities such as sufficient food and clean water are often considered luxuries by many people. But these resourceful social entrepreneurs have all found solutions to immense challenges.
Mukuru Clean Stoves produces energy-efficient, affordable, and reliable stoves for underserved families in Kenya. Charlot Magayi, the founder, was driven by her own experience of growing up in poverty and witnessing the hazards of traditional coal stoves. These clean stoves not only prevent burns among children but also address household air pollution and the high cost of fuel.
According to Dupe Killa-Kafidipe, the founder of Platinum Fisheries, her business in Nigeria aims to combat food poverty and malnutrition by ethically farming seafood at scale and selling it at affordable prices. By implementing efficient, smart systems, it ensures sustainable practices while creating employment. She took home US$100 000 in one of the first-place awards.
