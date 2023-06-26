Thabo Matlhako.
What are your essential grooming products?

A 2-in-1 cleanser & exfoliator and moisturiser (I don’t tone as much as I should).

Favourite scent and why?

It depends on the season (weather), time of day, and occasion, but I find Royal Mayfair by Creed versatile.

The building everyone should visit before they die?

Locally, Zeitz Mocaa in Cape Town. And I was really fascinated by Barcelona’s popular La Sagrada Familia basilica.

Your ultimate luxury?

Being able to go on holiday anywhere, worldwide, at any time.

If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?

A beach villa on Thanda Island in Tanzania.

Your favourite clothing brand?

Zegna. And I’ve recently started collecting Veja sneakers because of the brand’s groundbreaking environmental awareness in how it sources its materials and its production processes.

What are you listening to?

DJ Kent’s SunSets mixes, to lift my mood. Generally, I prefer to listen to talk radio.

What do you collect?

Timepieces (Montblanc and IWC Schaffhausen), writing instruments (Cartier and Montblanc), and fragrances. I stopped collecting tech gadgets because they get obsolete so quickly.

The most valuable – monetary and/or sentimental — items in your collections?

Definitely my immovable assets, such as my apartment on the coast. It is my first acquired property.

Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?

Coffee and a car-wash run. Nothing beats starting off the week with a sparkling clean car.

What series have you been binging on recently?

Defending Jacob, and I’ve also been enjoying Super League: The War for Football (both on Apple TV+).

Your fashion icon?

I don’t have an all-in-one fashion icon, but I like [football manager] Zinedine Zidane in terms of casual and [football star] David Beckham for formal wear.

What makes you happiest?

Knowing that my family is well taken care of and being assured of their happiness.

What is your definition of wealth?

Not having to worry about money/finances for at least two generations to come.

Minimalism or maximalism?

Definitely minimalism; timeless minimalism.

Last travel destination you visited that knocked your socks off?

Ponta Malongane [in Mozambique] for its stunning coral reefs.

What’s next on your list of must-have items? Why?

The Zenith Defy Classic watch (non-skeletonised blue dial on a rubber strap with alligator-leather coating), which I ordered as a belated birthday gift to myself.

A great gift you were given recently?

Everyone around me feels I am difficult to gift. As a result, I don’t get gifts often.

Someone who recently caught your attention?

Zandi Ndhlovu, the free diver. She breaks boundaries of what we think are human limitations and capabilities in water.

Your favourite city in the world? Why?

London, for the English-style shopping.

