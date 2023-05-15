Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Image: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Music

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Founded by Joseph Shabalala in the 1960s, this five-time Grammy-winning acapella group is emblematic of our isicathamiya heritage. It was their collaboration on the album Graceland with acclaimed American songwriter Paul Simon that won them worldwide recognition, resulting in multiple international accolades. While the group spent most of 2022 touring the US, Ladysmith Black Mambazo have always been faithful to their South African fanbase and will embark on a nationwide tour to show their gratitude.

Dates: 24 May

Venue: The Mandela, Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein

Tickets: R130-R350

webtickets.co.za

Shepstone Gardens.
Image: Supplied

Art

RMB Latitudes

Moving away from the usual gallery format, RMB Latitudes is held at the spectacular Shepstone Gardens, in the heart of Joburg. Enjoy great wines while exploring the lauded gardens on art talks and walkabouts. The fair will include top local galleries such as Everard Read, Goodman, and SMAC. International galleries will also be represented, such as Dapaah of London and Suburbia Contemporary of Barcelona. There are various programmes for adults over the three-day art experience, and The RMB Young Artists’ Playground, a children’s play area, will offer four activity zones. This is a destination event and visitors are encouraged to use e-hailing services or shuttles from The Old Edwardian Society sports club.

Dates: 26-28 May

Venue: Shepstone Gardens, 2 Hope Road, Mountain View, Joburg

Tickets: Children R50, Adults R200-250 per day

latitudesartfair.com

The Franschhoek Literary Festival.
Image: Supplied

Books

Franschhoek Literary Festival

For three days every year this small, picturesque town, renowned for its exquisite wines, is transformed into a creative haven. The Franschhoek Literary Festival draws a wide audience by offering workshops, book launches, and Q&As with some of South Africa’s best-known writers and business figures. A personal favourite has to be journalist Niel Joubert’s authorised biography of businessman Whitey Basson, Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King. At this year’s festival, Basson will be interviewed by award-winning financial journalist Bruce Whitfield. There’s a big variety on offer, so visit the website to view the options and timeslots in order to secure your spot.

Dates: 19 - 21 May 

Venue: Franschhoek, Western Cape 

Tickets: From R50 

flf.co.za

 From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.

