Art
RMB Latitudes
Moving away from the usual gallery format, RMB Latitudes is held at the spectacular Shepstone Gardens, in the heart of Joburg. Enjoy great wines while exploring the lauded gardens on art talks and walkabouts. The fair will include top local galleries such as Everard Read, Goodman, and SMAC. International galleries will also be represented, such as Dapaah of London and Suburbia Contemporary of Barcelona. There are various programmes for adults over the three-day art experience, and The RMB Young Artists’ Playground, a children’s play area, will offer four activity zones. This is a destination event and visitors are encouraged to use e-hailing services or shuttles from The Old Edwardian Society sports club.
Dates: 26-28 May
Venue: Shepstone Gardens, 2 Hope Road, Mountain View, Joburg
Tickets: Children R50, Adults R200-250 per day
latitudesartfair.com
Winter warm-up
Bask in the last days of autumn with a lovely lineup of art, music, and books
Image: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images
Music
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Founded by Joseph Shabalala in the 1960s, this five-time Grammy-winning acapella group is emblematic of our isicathamiya heritage. It was their collaboration on the album Graceland with acclaimed American songwriter Paul Simon that won them worldwide recognition, resulting in multiple international accolades. While the group spent most of 2022 touring the US, Ladysmith Black Mambazo have always been faithful to their South African fanbase and will embark on a nationwide tour to show their gratitude.
Dates: 24 May
Venue: The Mandela, Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein
Tickets: R130-R350
webtickets.co.za
Image: Supplied
Art
RMB Latitudes
Moving away from the usual gallery format, RMB Latitudes is held at the spectacular Shepstone Gardens, in the heart of Joburg. Enjoy great wines while exploring the lauded gardens on art talks and walkabouts. The fair will include top local galleries such as Everard Read, Goodman, and SMAC. International galleries will also be represented, such as Dapaah of London and Suburbia Contemporary of Barcelona. There are various programmes for adults over the three-day art experience, and The RMB Young Artists’ Playground, a children’s play area, will offer four activity zones. This is a destination event and visitors are encouraged to use e-hailing services or shuttles from The Old Edwardian Society sports club.
Dates: 26-28 May
Venue: Shepstone Gardens, 2 Hope Road, Mountain View, Joburg
Tickets: Children R50, Adults R200-250 per day
latitudesartfair.com
Image: Supplied
Books
Franschhoek Literary Festival
For three days every year this small, picturesque town, renowned for its exquisite wines, is transformed into a creative haven. The Franschhoek Literary Festival draws a wide audience by offering workshops, book launches, and Q&As with some of South Africa’s best-known writers and business figures. A personal favourite has to be journalist Niel Joubert’s authorised biography of businessman Whitey Basson, Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King. At this year’s festival, Basson will be interviewed by award-winning financial journalist Bruce Whitfield. There’s a big variety on offer, so visit the website to view the options and timeslots in order to secure your spot.
Dates: 19 - 21 May
Venue: Franschhoek, Western Cape
Tickets: From R50
flf.co.za
You might also like...
Strauss & Co African Modernists auctions
Do not miss these six local art exhibitions this May
Colour yourself beguild
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.