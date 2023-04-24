La-Chin Pan Lin.
What are your essential grooming products?

I swear by Fresh Rose & Hyalur-onic Acid Deep Hydration Toner, Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate, Sisley Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Age Eye & Lip Contour Cream, Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil and C.E.O Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, and Chanel Nº1 Rich Revitalizing Cream.

Favourite scent?

Twilly d’Hermès — it’s youthful, fun, and playful.

What about a building attracts your eye first?

The materiality, symmetry, and colour. A couple of my favourite architects are Frank Lloyd Wright, Jean Nouvel, Tadao Ando, and Zaha Hadid.

The building everyone should visit before they die?

I’ve always wanted to visit the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego!

What tech gadgets couldn’t you live without?

My phone and laptop.

Your ultimate luxury?

Me-time! I think being a mom and wife is a full-time job in itself. When I’m able to get some down time to myself I love getting pampered with a facial from Jocelyn Petroni [in Woollahra, New South Wales]. She does an incredible Omnilux treatment.

And your all-time favourite place to eat out?

When I’m in Sydney, Totti’s — wood-fired bread, burrata, and tomatoes — and Bills, for the pancakes. When I’m in South Africa, Tashas is my go-to. I always get the sirloin prego roll with a side of fries.

If money were no object, what would your dream purchase be?

To allow my parents to retire comfortably and buy them first-class tickets to travel the world. I’d love to be able to give back to them for doing so much for my brother and me when growing up. They sacrificed everything to ensure we had a good education and food on our plates every day.

Your all-time favourite clothing brands?

SIR and Bec + Bridge.

And who are you listening to? The 1975.

Your favourite room in the house?

The living room. I designed my dream sofa made of bouclé from Hertex.

Your fashion icon?

Model Marie von Behrens-Felipe — her style is effortlessly chic.

Do you collect anything?

I collect and create box frames of Polaroids that are really sentimental to me.

Last travel destination you visited that knocked your socks off?

We went to the Maldives for our honeymoon! We were fortunate enough to spend a few nights at Soneva Jani and Fushi. A completely sustainable island. The water villas are out of this world.

What is the first thing you add to your grocery cart and the one thing you will never find in your fridge?

Milk and lemons.

A great gift you were given recently?

My cousin gave me a Wacom drawing tablet for my editing. I’m so thankful for her thoughtful gift.

A person who recently caught your attention?

Michelle Yeoh — she’s made history with her best-actress Oscar win. She’s the first woman of Asian descent to win the award. I love her quote of the evening, “Ladies, don’t let any-one tell you you are ever past your prime.”

