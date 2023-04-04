ART EXHIBITION
Sub-Head: Tributaries: Contemporary Zimbabwean Narratives
Text: Critically acclaimed Zimbabwean-born artist Richard Mudariki’s colour-filled and structured work has been exhibited both internationally and locally — most recently appearing at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. Barnard Gallery, in association with artHARARE, is pleased to present Tributaries: Contemporary Zimbabwean Narratives. Curated by Mudariki alongside Barnards’ art director, Alastair Whitton, the show will include selected works by leading Zimbabwean artists Moffat Takadiwa, Troy Makaza, Dan Halter, Richard Mudariki, Franklyn Dzingai, Wilfred Timire, Xanthe Somers, Tafadzwa Tega and Virginia Chihota. The group exhibition explores sociopolitical notions relating to identity, belonging, memory and geography in a post-colonial African context.
Dates: Opens 18 April
Venue: Barnard Gallery,
55 Main Street,
Newlands,
Cape Town,
7700
www.barnardgallery.com
Culture
Double the culture, double the fun: art and music collide in SA this April
Clear your calendar to experience moving Zimbabwean art at Cape Town’s Barnard Gallery and the iconic Counting Crows in both the Western Cape and Gauteng
Image: Courtesy of Barnard Gallery
ART EXHIBITION
Sub-Head: Tributaries: Contemporary Zimbabwean Narratives
Text: Critically acclaimed Zimbabwean-born artist Richard Mudariki’s colour-filled and structured work has been exhibited both internationally and locally — most recently appearing at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. Barnard Gallery, in association with artHARARE, is pleased to present Tributaries: Contemporary Zimbabwean Narratives. Curated by Mudariki alongside Barnards’ art director, Alastair Whitton, the show will include selected works by leading Zimbabwean artists Moffat Takadiwa, Troy Makaza, Dan Halter, Richard Mudariki, Franklyn Dzingai, Wilfred Timire, Xanthe Somers, Tafadzwa Tega and Virginia Chihota. The group exhibition explores sociopolitical notions relating to identity, belonging, memory and geography in a post-colonial African context.
Dates: Opens 18 April
Venue: Barnard Gallery,
55 Main Street,
Newlands,
Cape Town,
7700
www.barnardgallery.com
Image: Mark Holloway/Redferns
CONCERT
Sub-head: Counting Crows — Butter Miracle Tour
Text: Iconic American rock band Counting Crows has had audiences enthralled since the early 90s with the release of their debut album, August and Everything After, in 1993. Post Covid-19, the band released their latest offering, Butter Miracle, Suite One, in 2021 to much acclaim and then embarked on a worldwide tour to celebrate the album and to reconnect with fans. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch Counting Crows in SA for shows in Gauteng and the Western Cape.
Dates: 14-16 April
Venues:
Sun Bet Arena,
209 Aramist Ave,
Waterkloof Glen,
Pretoria,
0010; and
GrandWest Arena,
1 Jakes Gerwel Dr,
Acacia Park,
Cape Town,
7460
Tickets: R800-R1,200
www.ticketmaster.co.za
You might also like...
Enjoy the best sunset festival south of the equator
Find your speed
The perfect place to keep an heirloom