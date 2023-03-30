The seductive backdrop of world-renowned Clifton beach plays host to the Corona Sunsets Festival. Spanning 14 countries, you can catch international and local musical acts, including Black Motion, Sun-el Musician, Musa Keys, Jeremy Loops and Louie Vega. The immersive lifestyle festival, which will be held at the Glen Country Club, also offers foodies an eco-friendly culinary delight, to match the good vibes for the best sunset south of the equator.
Dates: 1 April
Venue: Glen Country Club, Clifton, Cape Town
Tickets: R300–R700
www.coronaafrica.com
Enjoy the best sunset festival south of the equator
World-renowned Clifton beach plays host to the Corona Sunsets Festival this weekend
Image: Supplied
