What series have you been binging recently?
Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street.
Your fashion icon?
The late Virgil Abloh.
Are you a collector of anything, and why?
I collect a lot of art because I’m an artist at heart and I believe it’s financially smart to indulge in art.
What makes you happiest?
The freedom to create.
The last travel destination that you visited that knocked your socks off?
The island of Koh Samet, Thailand. A great, beautiful escape.
What’s next on your list of must-have items?
A full solar-panel system — we all know why that’s important in South Africa these days.
What is the first thing you add to your grocery cart?
Fruit; my diet is probably 50% fruit.
Gifted
Quick questions with award-winning chef and owner of Les Créatifs, Wandile Mabaso
The Bryanston restaurateur talks us through his favourite cuisine, indulging in art and traveling
Image: Supplied
What inspires you?
The thought of influencing society in a positive way.
Your favourite scent, and why?
Cartier Déclaration — a unique scent that has the perfect balance. Also, it was a special gift.
What tech gadgets couldn’t you live without? My iPhone and laptop.
Coffee or tea? Coffee, every day.
Your ultimate luxury?
Peace of mind, the freedom to create, and independence.
What is your all-time favourite place to eat out? Modern Tailors in Rosebank, which has authentic Indian street cuisine. I like their lamb keema.
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
A small island either in the Caribbean or in Southeast Asia. I’d turn it into my own little city.
What are you reading at the moment?
The Physiology of Taste: Or Meditations on Transcendental Gastronomy, by Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin.
Your all-time favourite clothing brand?
Lacoste.
Image: Supplied
And what are you listening to?
King’s Disease III, by Nas.
Which book, album, and luxury item would you take to a desert island?
The Wine Bible, by Karen MacNeil, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, by Kanye West, and my handmade Japanese knives.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
A great gift you were given recently?
A trip for two to Zanzibar.
A place that’s caught your attention?
Machu Picchu in Peru. I’m still blown away by its natural architecture and how well it’s been preserved.
Your favourite city in the world?
New York City. I worked and lived there for five years. It’s the city that turned me from a boy into a man.
The most luxurious dish you’ve created?
A dessert where I used half a bottle of Louis XIII, a 100-year-old cognac.
Your go-to ingredient when creating a dish to impress?
Madagascan caviar.
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.