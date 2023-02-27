5
Years is the increase in global life expectancy from 2000 to 2015.
71%
Of Americans in a national study reported increased happiness from self-care alongside 64% and 67% increased self-confidence and productivity respectively.
2.4
Million tons of recycled glass are used to make new products each year. One recycled glass bottle saves enough energy to power a computer for 30 minutes.
½
Million tons of plastic microfilaments enter the ocean each year due to the washing and drying of clothing, 60% of clothes are made with plastic-based materials.
500
Billion dollars are lost each year due to the lack of recycling in the fashion industry and the underutilisation of clothing. It is estimated that less than 11% of fashion brands have implemented recycling strategies.
11
Percent more women work in the global renewables industry than in the fossil fuel sector, 32% to 21%.
25
Percent was the increase of solar power capacity in Europe in 2022, 41.4GW was installed which is enough to power 12.4 million homes and was a 50% increase of the GW installed in 2021.
470 000
Megawatt hours of renewable energy will be bought by Mcdonald's in the United States in 2023 to power restaurants and suppliers. This is equivalent to 900 restaurants' use of energy and avoids 170 000 metric tons of carbon emissions each year.
2.4
Percent is the decrease in global electricity demand in 2022, down from 6% in 2021.
100
Million tons of carbon dioxide are planned to be sequestered by the “Great Blue Wall’ initiative that protects coastal and marine areas from Somalia to South Africa by 2030.
1164
Percent of its original value in energy is generated by wind power, coal only generates 29%.
5
Times more jobs are created by renewable energy than by fossil fuels.
40
Percent of Europe’s gas imports have been historically from Russia, and are up to 55% of Germany’s imports.
5
Is the average number of people killed by shark attacks every year, which pales in comparison to the 100 million sharks a year killed by humans.
50
Percent more fat and 40% more calories are found in farmed salmon as compared to their wild counterparts.
In numbers: a glimpse of the times we're living in now
From renewable energy adoption to the state of recycling, here's a look at the environment, health and lifestyle in numbers
14
Genes that cause obesity and only three that prevent weight gain have been found.
5
Glasses of water day can decrease the chances of a heart attack by 40%.
68
Percent is the decrease in cortisol and other unhealthy stress hormones by reading.
53%
Of us are walking one to five miles more per day compared to pre-pandemic statistics—and we have every reason to keep it up.
20
Percent is the increase that laughing can cause in blood flow.
