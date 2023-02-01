Other items include dinner at the award-winning Klein JAN, international holidays and world-class wine — among others.
Reece Ackerman, head of sustainability and social media at the Imibala Trust, says since its inception 20 years ago, the Imibala Trust has gone from helping a few hundred children to assisting more than 3,000 through its Sponsor-a-Child initiative, alongside the numerous creative and performance arts programmes it runs.
“These programmes include art, ballet, dance, pottery, drama, music, coding, and math classes,” Ackerman says. “All of this is possible through the generous support of companies and the volunteers who continually commit time and energy to support the children that are part of the Imibala programme.”
Image: Supplied
The Vergelegen Wine Estate in the Cape Winelands will play host to the first-ever Imibala Summer Gala fundraising auction event on February 8. The event will be raising funds to elevate Imibala Trust’s efforts in providing educational opportunities to disadvantaged children.
Luxury brands such as Chopard and Panerai have come on board to support the initiative with Chopard donating jewellery worth over R1m and Panerai donating a one-of-a-kind bespoke timepiece, the Imibala Trust Edition Luminor Calendrio Perpetuo, worth over R1,4m.
Image: Supplied
A truly unique creation, the timepiece automatically adjusts the day and date of each month while correcting for leap years. With a small black sapphire crystal dial, a GMT function that enhances the versatility of the timepiece, a day-night indicator, small seconds at 9 o’clock and water-resistance up to about 50 meters deep, this prized watch is a true reflection of Paneria’s technical achievements.
Panerai’s CEO Jean Marc Pontroué believes that culture and education are essential for the future and one of the key drivers for giving back value to our communities, this is why the Maison’s partnership with the Imibala Trust is one he considers an important one.
“We are proud to team up with Imibala by donating one of our most precious high-end complications whose revenue will help disadvantaged African children and people in their right to quality education,” he said.
With a line-up of auction lots worth over R4m, here are some of the items one can expect to bid on at the event:
Image: Supplied
Reece Ackerman, head of sustainability and social media at the Imibala Trust, says since its inception 20 years ago, the Imibala Trust has gone from helping a few hundred children to assisting more than 3,000 through its Sponsor-a-Child initiative, alongside the numerous creative and performance arts programmes it runs.
“These programmes include art, ballet, dance, pottery, drama, music, coding, and math classes,” Ackerman says. “All of this is possible through the generous support of companies and the volunteers who continually commit time and energy to support the children that are part of the Imibala programme.”
