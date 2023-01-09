3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
Six books to kickstart your new year
These are our picks for the must-read books this January
1. The World: A Family History of Humanity, Simon Sebag Montefiore
Only a writer of this stature and sensibility could pull off such a dazzling project. Montefiore tells the history of the world through the diverse stories of great dynasties: the Medicis and Mughals, Bonapartes and Zulus, Castros and Kenyattas. It is epic, enthralling storytelling, and a whole new way of looking at the human condition. (Orion)
2. Faf: Through Fire, Faf du Plessis
No need to explain whose autobiography this is. The former cricket captain, known for his charisma and flair on the field, recalls his youth — at times misspent — and development into a notable leader. Du Plessis pulls no punches in revealing the machinations of changing room and boardroom at the highest levels of international competition. (Flyleaf Publishing)
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
Kingsolver transforms her fury at contemporary America into a clever, powerful novel that has critics and readers raving. With a nod to David Copperfield, she unspools the story of a young boy nicknamed Demon, born in a trailer park in Appalachia to a teenage addict and then dumped into foster care, poverty, and abandonment. It’s pure Dickens, compassionate and wise. (Faber)
4. Junx Tshidiso Moletsane
He was a long shot in the recent Sunday Times Fiction Prize, but the judges loved Moletsane’s blistering debut and handed him the award. The story is set over one night, careening across Joburg and Soweto, blazing with drugs and desperation. A startling new writing talent. (Umuzi)
5. Return to the Wild, James Hendry
James Hendry is back, stirring up a whirlwind of hilarity in the exclusive Sasekile Private Game Reserve. His own experiences as a ranger and safari guide salt this fictional story with behind-the-scenes mishaps and misadventures, and his deep affection for the animals shines through. (Macmillan)
6. The Complete Chinese Take-away Cookbook, Kwoklyn Wan
Shelves might be heaving with Jamie Olivers and Yotam Ottolenghis, but this is the cookbook I’m going for. Wan grew up under the tables of his dad’s Cantonese restaurant in the UK and has become a star chef and restaurateur. Here he presents 200 of his most popular dishes, such as Crispy Duck Salad and Sriracha Lo Mein. Irresistible. (Hardie Grant)
