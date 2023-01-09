1. The World: A Family History of Humanity, Simon Sebag Montefiore

Only a writer of this stature and sensibility could pull off such a dazzling project. Montefiore tells the history of the world through the diverse stories of great dynasties: the Medicis and Mughals, Bonapartes and Zulus, Castros and Kenyattas. It is epic, enthralling storytelling, and a whole new way of looking at the human condition. (Orion)

The World: A Family History of Humanity by Simon Sebag Montefiore
The World: A Family History of Humanity by Simon Sebag Montefiore
Image: Supplied

2. Faf: Through Fire, Faf du Plessis

No need to explain whose autobiography this is. The former cricket captain, known for his charisma and flair on the field, recalls his youth — at times misspent — and development into a notable leader. Du Plessis pulls no punches in revealing the machinations of changing room and boardroom at the highest levels of international competition. (Flyleaf Publishing)

Faf: Through Fire by Faf du Plessis
Faf: Through Fire by Faf du Plessis
Image: Supplied

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

Kingsolver transforms her fury at contemporary America into a clever, powerful novel that has critics and readers raving. With a nod to David Copperfield, she unspools the story of a young boy nicknamed Demon, born in a trailer park in Appalachia to a teenage addict and then dumped into foster care, poverty, and abandonment. It’s pure Dickens, compassionate and wise. (Faber)

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver.
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver.
Image: Supplied

4. Junx Tshidiso Moletsane

He was a long shot in the recent Sunday Times Fiction Prize, but the judges loved Moletsane’s blistering debut and handed him the award. The story is set over one night, careening across Joburg and Soweto, blazing with drugs and desperation. A startling new writing talent. (Umuzi)

Junx by Tshidiso Moletsane.
Junx by Tshidiso Moletsane.
Image: Supplied

5. Return to the Wild, James Hendry

James Hendry is back, stirring up a whirlwind of hilarity in the exclusive Sasekile Private Game Reserve. His own experiences as a ranger and safari guide salt this fictional story with behind-the-scenes mishaps and misadventures, and his deep affection for the animals shines through. (Macmillan)

Return to the Wild by James Hendry.
Return to the Wild by James Hendry.
Image: Supplied

6. The Complete Chinese Take-away Cookbook, Kwoklyn Wan

Shelves might be heaving with Jamie Olivers and Yotam Ottolenghis, but this is the cookbook I’m going for. Wan grew up under the tables of his dad’s Cantonese restaurant in the UK and has become a star chef and restaurateur. Here he presents 200 of his most popular dishes, such as Crispy Duck Salad and Sriracha Lo Mein. Irresistible. (Hardie Grant)

The Complete Chinese Take-away Cookbook by Kwoklyn Wan.
The Complete Chinese Take-away Cookbook by Kwoklyn Wan.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Book review | Horse

'Horse' by author Geraldine Brooks has all the elements of a sleeper hit: it surprises, absorbs, and transforms the reader
Voices
2 months ago

Book review | Bad Actors

Bad Actors by Mick Herron delivers another triumph in one of the strongest crime series of the last decade
Voices
2 months ago

Book review | Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks

This book is a riveting collection of portraits Patrick Radden Keefe has written for The New Yorker
Voices
2 months ago

Book review | Don't Upset ooMalume!

Subtitled 'A Guide to Stepping Up Your Xhosa Game', this lively book grew out of the author’s social media posts
Voices
2 months ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X