'The Light We Carry' by Michelle Obama.
'The Light We Carry' by Michelle Obama.
Image: Supplied

1. What Writers Read by Pandora Sykes

Any ardent reader would want to find this under the Christmas tree. Sykes asks 35 authors which books have shaped them; which they return to again and again; which they lend to their friends. It’s a scintillating lineup, with Nina Stibbe, Damon Galgut, Elizabeth Strout, Ruth Ozeki, Elif Shafak, Taiye Selasi, and many others. A sort of literary word-of-mouth. (Bloomsbury)

'What Writers Read' by Pandora Sykes.
'What Writers Read' by Pandora Sykes.
Image: Supplied

2. Climb Your Mountain by Ranulph Fiennes

Keep going, whatever life throws at you. That’s the central message from “Ran”, one of the greatest explorers of all time. Looking back over his staggering achievements, he extracts some forthright lessons on mastering fear and developing iron self-discipline. (Quercus)

'Climb Your Mountain' by Ranulph Fiennes
'Climb Your Mountain' by Ranulph Fiennes
Image: Supplied

3. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama

How we miss the grace and leadership of the Obamas. In this follow-up to her bestselling memoir Becoming, the former First Lady invites us to reflect on some important questions. How do we build strong communities, and how do we banish self-doubt, selfishness, and depression? When we light up for others, she believes, we can experience the richness of the world. (Penguin Random House)

'The Light We Carry' by Michelle Obama.
'The Light We Carry' by Michelle Obama.
Image: Supplied

4. Inside F1 by Lee McKenzie

The past few years have seen interest in Formula One rocket, not least in South Africa. McKenzie is an experienced and highly respected F1 commentator with unique access to the stars of the sport. The highs and lows of the careers of a select seven of them make for fascinating reading and a fascinating view of the circuit. (Black & White)

'Inside F1' by Lee McKenzie
'Inside F1' by Lee McKenzie
Image: Supplied

5. A Heart Full of Headstones by Ian Rankin Inspector

John Rebus, far and away one of the most beloved characters in crime fiction, rides again in Edinburgh. Retired and feeling the creaks and grumblings of age, the cranky detective is himself in the dock this time, facing charges of murder. Rankin’s nimble plotting has readers hooked from the get-go. (Orion)

'A Heart Full of Headstones' by Ian Rankin.
'A Heart Full of Headstones' by Ian Rankin.
Image: Supplied

6. The ANC Billionaires by Pieter du Toit

Fresh from the runaway success of The Stellenbosch Mafia, investigative journalist Pieter du Toit goes after the moneyed fat cats who benefited from their relationship with the ANC — both before democracy and afterwards. He shows that the die was cast when big business reached out to the ANC in exile and shaped the political change on the horizon. (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

'The ANC Billionaires' by Pieter du Toit.
'The ANC Billionaires' by Pieter du Toit.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Book review | Horse

'Horse' by author Geraldine Brooks has all the elements of a sleeper hit: it surprises, absorbs, and transforms the reader
Voices
1 month ago

Book review | Bad Actors

Bad Actors by Mick Herron delivers another triumph in one of the strongest crime series of the last decade
Voices
1 month ago

Book review | Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks

This book is a riveting collection of portraits Patrick Radden Keefe has written for The New Yorker
Voices
1 month ago

Book review | Don't Upset ooMalume!

Subtitled 'A Guide to Stepping Up Your Xhosa Game', this lively book grew out of the author’s social media posts
Voices
1 month ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X