1. What Writers Read by Pandora Sykes
Any ardent reader would want to find this under the Christmas tree. Sykes asks 35 authors which books have shaped them; which they return to again and again; which they lend to their friends. It’s a scintillating lineup, with Nina Stibbe, Damon Galgut, Elizabeth Strout, Ruth Ozeki, Elif Shafak, Taiye Selasi, and many others. A sort of literary word-of-mouth. (Bloomsbury)
These six books are sure to make the perfect gift
Looking for the perfect gift for a literature lover? Here are six books to surprise and delight
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
2. Climb Your Mountain by Ranulph Fiennes
Keep going, whatever life throws at you. That’s the central message from “Ran”, one of the greatest explorers of all time. Looking back over his staggering achievements, he extracts some forthright lessons on mastering fear and developing iron self-discipline. (Quercus)
Image: Supplied
3. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama
How we miss the grace and leadership of the Obamas. In this follow-up to her bestselling memoir Becoming, the former First Lady invites us to reflect on some important questions. How do we build strong communities, and how do we banish self-doubt, selfishness, and depression? When we light up for others, she believes, we can experience the richness of the world. (Penguin Random House)
Image: Supplied
4. Inside F1 by Lee McKenzie
The past few years have seen interest in Formula One rocket, not least in South Africa. McKenzie is an experienced and highly respected F1 commentator with unique access to the stars of the sport. The highs and lows of the careers of a select seven of them make for fascinating reading and a fascinating view of the circuit. (Black & White)
Image: Supplied
5. A Heart Full of Headstones by Ian Rankin Inspector
John Rebus, far and away one of the most beloved characters in crime fiction, rides again in Edinburgh. Retired and feeling the creaks and grumblings of age, the cranky detective is himself in the dock this time, facing charges of murder. Rankin’s nimble plotting has readers hooked from the get-go. (Orion)
Image: Supplied
6. The ANC Billionaires by Pieter du Toit
Fresh from the runaway success of The Stellenbosch Mafia, investigative journalist Pieter du Toit goes after the moneyed fat cats who benefited from their relationship with the ANC — both before democracy and afterwards. He shows that the die was cast when big business reached out to the ANC in exile and shaped the political change on the horizon. (Jonathan Ball Publishers)
Image: Supplied
