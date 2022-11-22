Can you tell us a bit about the inaugural Music and Lifestyle Experience that will be accompanying this year’s festival?
Joy of Jazz promises to be one for the books
The Joy of Jazz music festival is back for its 23rd instalment this month
Image: Mark Wessels/National Arts Festival
The Joy of Jazz music festival is back for its 23rd instalment this month with a line-up that features, among others, singing sensation Gloria Bosman, who will lead a tribute to the musical legacy of singer/songwriter Sibongile Khumalo, pianist and composer Bokani Dyer and saxophonist and composer Linda Sikhakhane.
We recently caught up with festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mutsinya to find out what audiences can expect from this year’s show.
How is this year’s festival, coming out of a difficult two years, going to be different from previous years?
The last two years of the Covid-19 related lockdown took a devastating toll on the music and performance industries. The Joy of Jazz was obviously adversely affected too. We have declared this year’s instalment the year of recovery. This means our programming and curatorship of not only the musical offering, but the entire outlook of the festival, is poised for recovery.
Kudzanai Chiurai and Tumi Mogorosi breathe new life into jazz classics
Can you tell us a bit about the inaugural Music and Lifestyle Experience that will be accompanying this year’s festival?
We have partnered with Synergy Business Events to create a new and exciting platform to expand on the experience of the jazz festival. The Joy of Jazz Music and Lifestyle Expo aims to provide brand and corporate organisations with a platform to access the unique audiences and brands that are patrons of the festival and jazz culture. We believe the festival is unique in its potential to stimulate and grow the investment of brands and corporates into the music and creative industries. We look forward to how the expo is going to expand the way we consume culture and grow the economy.
Why was it important to have a big focus on local talent for this year’s festival?
For almost three decades, the Joy of Jazz has been at the heart of the development of the great talent that defines South African jazz today. In keeping with our focus on recovery, we made a decision to programme the ultimate African jazz line-up. It’s a way of partnering with local musicians in the journey of recovery from the dearth that was occasioned by the Covid-19 related restrictions.
This year is also about celebrating the unique contributions made by our local musicians to the shared world of jazz. For instance, we will see Budaza leading a band to celebrate the life and music of Tsepo Tshola. Gloria Bosman will perform an ode to Sibongile Khumalo, while a cadre of great hornmen will honour Johnny Mekoa. The three are some of the notable greats who left us during the Covid-19 years.
Our vision is that the success of our recovery is connected to how much we invest in ourselves and how well we do in celebrating our living musical heritage.
The Joy of Jazz festival will take place at The Sandton Convention Centre on 25 - 26 November.
