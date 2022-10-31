1943
The year of the first official Fashion Week, held in New York. Its main purpose was to lure attention away from French fashion houses during World War 2.
1946
The year the bikini was invented. It was subsequently banned in several countries after being declared a sin by the Vatican.
93 000 000 000
The cubic metres of water consumed by the fashion industry each year. It takes about 7.6m3 of water to make a pair of jeans, and 20% of global wastewater comes from textile dying.
2 000 000 000
The number of T-shirts sold yearly, with 18c of a €29 shirt (0.6%) going to the factory worker.
80
The percentage of clothing made by women between the ages of 18 and 24.
150 000 000
The estimated number of trees cut down each year to make fabrics.
1981
The year that Comme des Garçons held its first fashion show in Paris, making it the first Japanese brand to show in the French capital.
NUMBERS GAME
Victims of fashion
From the number of t-shirts sold each year to the estimated number of trees cut down each year to make fabrics
Image: Supplied
5000
The number of silkworms needed to produce 1kg of mulberry silk, one of the most sought-after luxury fabrics
33
The number of Marc Jacobs’s tattoos, including a couch, Sponge-Bob SquarePants, two South Park characters, and a red M&M.
61
The maximum length in centimetres of the mini-skirt, as it was defined as a child’s garment and so avoided a high sales tax. The mini-skirt was invented by iconic British designer Mary Quant in 1964 — she named it after the Mini car.
8.5
The percentage drop in the price of clothing since 1992. In the middle of the 20th century, families spent 11.5% of their income on clothing, as compared to the current 3.5%.
From the amount earned by the 10 richest men to the most expensive car listed on AutoTrader
