I took out an Apple TV+ subscription for one show only — Slow Horses. I couldn’t resist seeing Mick Herron’s delirious spy stories brought to life.
The “slow horses” of the title refer to a motley band of disgraced MI5 operatives who have messed up in some way. Banished from real spying work, they spend their days in a manky building doing menial checking and tracking jobs. Their boss is an ex-spy himself, the foul-mouthed and flatulent Jackson Lamb. Of course, the slow horses get caught up in events despite themselves and the result is a series of wickedly good thrillers.
Bad Actors is the latest: a senior Russian spy has slipped into town, MI5 is scrambling to contain him, and the slow horses are ready to cause their own particular brand of chaos.
Book review | Bad Actors
Bad Actors by Mick Herron delivers another triumph in one of the strongest crime series of the last decade

