Bad Actors by Mick Herron.
Bad Actors by Mick Herron.
Image: Supplied

I took out an Apple TV+ subscription for one show only — Slow Horses. I couldn’t resist seeing Mick Herron’s delirious spy stories brought to life.

The “slow horses” of the title refer to a motley band of disgraced MI5 operatives who have messed up in some way. Banished from real spying work, they spend their days in a manky building doing menial checking and tracking jobs. Their boss is an ex-spy himself, the foul-mouthed and flatulent Jackson Lamb. Of course, the slow horses get caught up in events despite themselves and the result is a series of wickedly good thrillers.

Bad Actors is the latest: a senior Russian spy has slipped into town, MI5 is scrambling to contain him, and the slow horses are ready to cause their own particular brand of chaos. 

You might also like...

Book review | Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks

This book is a riveting collection of portraits Patrick Radden Keefe has written for The New Yorker
Voices
1 week ago

Book review | Don't Upset ooMalume!

Subtitled 'A Guide to Stepping Up Your Xhosa Game', this lively book grew out of the author’s social media posts
Voices
2 weeks ago

Book Review | Floor Sample: A Creative Memoir

This autobiography follows the life of teacher and author Julia Cameron as she embraces sobriety, writes and begins to teach
Voices
3 weeks ago

Book Review | Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention

Author Johann Hari writes about how our attention spans are evaporating in an ever-growing maelstrom of distractions
Voices
1 month ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X