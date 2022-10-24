Patrick Radden Keefe is riding high following the success of Empire of Pain, his award-winning investigation into the Sackler family’s opioid villainy. It’s no wonder that his publishers got this book out fast to ride the wave.
It’s a riveting collection of portraits he’s written for The New Yorker. Long-form journalism is shrinking rapidly, but the magazine proudly carries on the tradition of lengthy, in-depth, and authoritative pieces. Here, in these pages, are a German finewine fraudster who replicated centuries-old bottles of wine in his basement and fooled the world’s most sophisticated “noses”; the Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo, a master of escape with seemingly nine lives; and a former croupier who lifted data from a venerable Swiss bank and blew the whistle on clients who used the secretive banking laws to evade taxes and launder money.
Book review | Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks
This book is a riveting collection of portraits Patrick Radden Keefe has written for The New Yorker
Image: Supplied
Patrick Radden Keefe is riding high following the success of Empire of Pain, his award-winning investigation into the Sackler family’s opioid villainy. It’s no wonder that his publishers got this book out fast to ride the wave.
It’s a riveting collection of portraits he’s written for The New Yorker. Long-form journalism is shrinking rapidly, but the magazine proudly carries on the tradition of lengthy, in-depth, and authoritative pieces. Here, in these pages, are a German finewine fraudster who replicated centuries-old bottles of wine in his basement and fooled the world’s most sophisticated “noses”; the Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo, a master of escape with seemingly nine lives; and a former croupier who lifted data from a venerable Swiss bank and blew the whistle on clients who used the secretive banking laws to evade taxes and launder money.
The author trails after a troubled and brilliant Anthony Bourdain before he takes his life, and meets famed defence lawyer Judy Clarke, who takes on the cases of the most monstrous killers — until she meets her match in the Boston Marathon murderer, still on death row. The stories are meticulously reported and penetrating in their insight. (Picador)
You might also like...
Book review | Don't Upset ooMalume!
Book Review | Floor Sample: A Creative Memoir
Book Review | Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention
Book Review | Five Love Affairs and a Friendship: The Paris Life of Nancy Cunard