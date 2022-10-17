Drawn to explore her Xhosa heritage after studying overseas, every day Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka would share photos of her mother’s village in the Eastern Cape, of traditional food and its preparation, of people going about their chores, and of the customs they followed. She was surprised at the overwhelmingly positive response to the posts, particularly from urban people who felt they had lost touch with their identity and heritage.
Book review | Don't Upset ooMalume!
Subtitled 'A Guide to Stepping Up Your Xhosa Game', this lively book grew out of the author’s social media posts
Image: Supplied
Drawn to explore her Xhosa heritage after studying overseas, every day Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka would share photos of her mother’s village in the Eastern Cape, of traditional food and its preparation, of people going about their chores, and of the customs they followed. She was surprised at the overwhelmingly positive response to the posts, particularly from urban people who felt they had lost touch with their identity and heritage.
Come December, they’d find themselves visiting the family homestead and displeasing the uncles (ooMalume) with their lack of traditional knowledge and manners. The resulting book sets out to help them up their Xhosa game and impress the elders. Written in Xhosa and English, it is crammed with such lore as burying a newborn’s umbilical cord in a certain place in the homestead; the significance of different costumes; the ceremonies that mark life stages; and the traditional foods served in daily life. The book ends with an exhaustive section on clan names and kingdoms.
It’s a fascinating history and a valuable resource. She is also careful to add a strong feminist element to it, calling for more inclusion and respect for women in the culture.
