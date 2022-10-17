Don't Upset ooMalume! A Guide To Stepping Up Your Xhosa Game.
Don't Upset ooMalume! A Guide To Stepping Up Your Xhosa Game.
Image: Supplied

Drawn to explore her Xhosa heritage after studying overseas, every day Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka would share photos of her mother’s village in the Eastern Cape, of traditional food and its preparation, of people going about their chores, and of the customs they followed. She was surprised at the overwhelmingly positive response to the posts, particularly from urban people who felt they had lost touch with their identity and heritage.

The book ends with an exhaustive section on clan names and kingdoms

Come December, they’d find themselves visiting the family homestead and displeasing the uncles (ooMalume) with their lack of traditional knowledge and manners. The resulting book sets out to help them up their Xhosa game and impress the elders. Written in Xhosa and English, it is crammed with such lore as burying a newborn’s umbilical cord in a certain place in the homestead; the significance of different costumes; the ceremonies that mark life stages; and the traditional foods served in daily life. The book ends with an exhaustive section on clan names and kingdoms.

It’s a fascinating history and a valuable resource. She is also careful to add a strong feminist element to it, calling for more inclusion and respect for women in the culture.

You might also like...

Book Review | Five Love Affairs and a Friendship: The Paris Life of Nancy Cunard

The “icon of the Jazz Age” was one of the most unusual and influential women of the 20th century and led an extraordinary life, coloured with ...
Voices
2 months ago

Dragging the bludgeoned African narrative towards reality

Dipo Faloyin dismantles a continent’s worth of inaccuracies, one stereotype at a time
Voices
5 months ago

Book Review | Floor Sample: A Creative Memoir

This autobiography follows the life of teacher and author Julia Cameron as she embraces sobriety, writes and begins to teach
Voices
1 week ago

Two art books look at the world that is, and at the world that could be

In the Black Fantastic by Ekow Eshun fashions an alternative reality while Dreaming the Street by David Lurie captures the vigour of street scenes
Voices
1 month ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X