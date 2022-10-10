This year's European Film Festival takes place with physical screenings and online streaming options available for discerning audiences looking to get a rare fix of arthouse cinema from the continent from October 13 – 23.
Here are three of the best picks from this year’s 16-film selection.
The Good Boss | Spain
Javier Bardem returns to his Spanish roots for this sharply satirical workplace comedy. He plays the charismatic if ruthless owner of an industrial-scale production company in a provincial Spanish town who will do whatever it takes in his pursuit of a much-needed business-excellence award. The result is absurdly laughable chaos.
Petite Maman | France
Céline Sciamma follows her award-winning 2019 film Portrait of a Lady on Fire with this seemingly more gentle but equally emotionally effective and deceptively simple tale of two young girls who are drawn together through their shared experiences of grief. It is one of the most touching and true cinematic portrayals of the highs and lows of childhood friendship that you’re likely to see.
The Worst Person in the World | Norway
Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated, blackly comedic drama completes his Oslo trilogy with wit, empathy, and a healthy dose of cynicism about social conventions. It tells the story of four years in the life of Julie (an exceptional Renate Reinsve) as she navigates life in search of love, career, and meaning on a journey that will ultimately force her to face who she is, warts and all.
VENUES: The Zone, Rosebank; The Labia, Cape Town.
BOOKINGS: eurofilmfest.co.za
