Ed's Note | Introducing Wanted's Summer Fashion Issue
Image: Aart Verrips
It is late September and my early-evening flight from East London to Joburg takes off through a turbulent, chilly shower and lands in what is a 28-degree night in a Joburg teeming with after-hours events and willing guestlists.
The summer events season, preceded by an arts blitz in September, starts like this, and doesn’t relent till well into May. Many of these gatherings have, at the very least, a fashion subtext, the music is louder — and that has only a little bit to do with volume — necklines surrender to gravity, and hemlines move in an opposite direction to the predominant moral compass. As we introduce summer 2022/23 and explore some paradoxical places, we clash our polka dots with stripes, if you will.
