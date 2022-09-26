Nando's has the largest private collection of original Southern African artworks in the world.
Nando's has the largest private collection of original Southern African artworks in the world.
Image: Nando's

2 930 000 000

The sales in dollars by the three main auction houses of New York — Christie’s, Phillips, and Sotheby’s, in May 2018. 

22 000 

The number of artworks in Nando’s private collection.

Artworks in Nando's restaurant.
Image: Nando's

32 000

The number of empty places showcased at the Nairobi National Museum to represent objects stolen from Kenya. The exhibition, dubbed “Invisible Inventories”, examined the effects of lost heritage on communities.

5 100 000

The prices in rands fetched by both a Jacobus Hendrik Pierneef painting and an Anton van Wouw sculpture at a Strauss & Co auction in April 2021.

1964

The year that Andy Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn was painted. This year it sold for $195-million, the highest price yet for a 20th-century artwork.

Andy Warhol's iconic 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn'.
Image: Supplied

46

The number of days that Henri Matisse’s Le Bateau hung upside down at New York’s MoMA in 1961 before anyone noticed.

2011

The first year, after the cultural boycott of apartheid, that South Africa had a national pavilion at the Venice Biennale. Installation works were by Mary Sibande, Siemon Allen, and Lyndi Sales. 

1912-1948 

The years during which art competitions were part of the modern Olympic Games. There were five categories — architecture, literature, music, painting, and sculpture. 

519 826

The price in pounds fetched by Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu’s bronze scultpture, Atlas.

Ben Enwonwu’s 'Atlas'.
Image: Supplied

