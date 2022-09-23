The 2022 festival will take place in Black Star Square in Accra and on the Great Lawn in New York City simultaneously, and calls on world leaders to invest $600m into the futures of women and girls; close the $10bn climate financing shortfall; assist African farmers in the global food crisis with $500m and provide urgent relief for debts that worsen poverty. Ghana’s President, Nana Afuko-Addo, said: “Ghana is honoured to host this year’s edition of the Global Citizen Festival. I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you to Accra, capital of the country at the centre of the world.”
Global Citizen Festival comes to Accra
Global Citizen aims to leverage millions of like-minded people in ending extreme poverty across the world by 2030
All roads lead to Accra, Ghana on September 24, as once again the world’s finest artists and ordinary people pledge support to the ideals of Global Citizen.
Global Citizen is an active platform aiming to leverage millions of like-minded people in ending extreme poverty across the world by 2030. The mission timeline was brought forward in 2022 with their campaign, 2022: the End Extreme Poverty NOW — Our Future Can’t Wait. The organisation aims to improve the future by using the media, education, advocacy and entertainment to lobby systems and policies and counter the ignorance that contributes to systematic poverty.
Global Citizen’s website and app use collective action through social media interaction, voting and petition signing, which they dub “actions” to influence global leaders and society. Members of the community stand to win prizes such as discounts, concert tickets and clothing the more they are involved with the platform.
North, south, east, or west — Africa is still the best
In 2022, the Global Citizen Festival heads to Accra for the first time, to mark the 65th Anniversary of the country’s independence. The festival is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly, to leverage collective action and media exposure to influence and get commitment from global stakeholders, politicians and corporations. Tickets are earned by points received from taking “actions” that assist the fight against poverty.
The 2022 festival will take place in Black Star Square in Accra and on the Great Lawn in New York City simultaneously, and calls on world leaders to invest $600m into the futures of women and girls; close the $10bn climate financing shortfall; assist African farmers in the global food crisis with $500m and provide urgent relief for debts that worsen poverty. Ghana’s President, Nana Afuko-Addo, said: “Ghana is honoured to host this year’s edition of the Global Citizen Festival. I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you to Accra, capital of the country at the centre of the world.”
Headliner Usher will be joined by Ghana’s Gyakie, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy, TEMS - who just became the first African female musician to win Best International Act at the BET award - South Africa’s Uncle Waffles, SZA and Stormzy. The award-winning actor, playwright, and activist Danai Gurira will present the festival alongside Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha and Sabrina Dhowre Elba.
The well-known philanthropist and chair of Arena Holdings, the company that owns Business Day Wanted, Tshepo Mahloele leads the call to “empower girls, break systemic barriers, and take climate action".
“I am honoured and humbled to play a meaningful role that supports existing global efforts to deal with vaccine equity, challenge poverty, and empower young girls,” Mahloele said in a statement.
“The neglect of these predicaments, including global warming, have a detrimental effect on the prospects of the citizens of Africa and this situation cannot be allowed to continue unabated. It is about time these matters are brought back on the global agenda,” says Mahloele.
In 2018, Global Citizen brought together its largest group of heads of state, dignitaries, artists and influencers and a 70,000-strong audience for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg. The subsequent year, the Global Citizen Fellowship was started in partnership with Beyonce’s BeyGood organisation, which enrols 10-15 South Africans in a year-long fellowship based on one of the platform's four pillars: creative, campaigns, rewards, and marketing.
You can join the movement by downloading the app or visiting the Global Citizen website. Once you join, you can participate in challenges, sign petitions, share on social media and find ways to take action in your community. 0ver 30.4-million actions have been taken by the community since 2009, leading to $41.4bn being distributed across the world to the benefit of 1.15-billion lives.
You can watch this weekend's concert from anywhere in the world on YouTube:
