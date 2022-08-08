A gift that you’ve recently bought for someone?
Art by Thokozani Mthiyane. We have an incredible art community in this country.
What place inspires and rejuvenates you?
Marrakesh. There is a deep sense of design, and local influences can be seen everywhere.
A place that’s recently caught your attention?
Jnane Tamsna in Marrakesh is a glorious boutique hotel owned by my friend Meryanne Loum-Martin and her beautiful family.
Do you naturally infuse your femininity into every project or is it more considered than that?
I design pieces with curves and soft forms. These appeal to my feminine sensibility and the way I choose to live.
You were one of a few designers selected to decorate show apartments at the City Centre development at Steyn City — what do you think was the appeal of your work?
I understood my clients and could clearly visualise how they would choose to live in that luxury resort apartment in the heart of Steyn City. The space had to be furnished meaningfully for maximum living and entertaining, with special art and accessory pieces collected over time.
Getting to know Bilala Mabuza
The interior designer on timeless style and a feminine design sensibility
Image: Supplied
What is the one indulgence you would never forgo?
A day well spent at the spa.
What are your essential lotions and potions?
I swear by QMS Medicosmetics — particularly the serums.
What gadget couldn’t you live without?
My iPhone and AirPods. An entire studio in my pocket!
If you had to choose, what is the single most sentimental object to you?
My grandmother’s silver wedding handbag. Style has no expiry date.
Ryk Neethling on his wine, travelling six days on horseback and his veldskoene
What is your drink of choice?
I am a wine enthusiast, and attended wine courses at the Cape Wine Academy.
When you eat out, where do you go?
Signature Restaurant in Morningside, Sandton — I helped to conceptualise the restaurant and continue to be their designer and biggest fan.
Image: Supplied
A watch brand that you love?
Cartier always. My husband is a timepiece fanatic and I am a grateful beneficiary of his Cartier purchases. A gift that keeps on giving!
If you had to narrow it down, what element in your wardrobe signifies your individual sense of style?
I fell in love with Tom Ford during his Gucci days, and my black Tom Ford jacket has stood the test of time. Locally, Tiaan Nagel is my go-to designer. I love his architectural approach to dressing a woman.
What was the last object that you picked up on a shopping expedition that you fell in love with?
I am not a huge sneaker person — I’ll always choose espadrilles instead. But a friend finally persuaded me to buy white sneakers in Milan, and I obliged.
The last place you travelled to that captured your heart?
Milan always feeds my deep appreciation of skilled craftsmanship in furniture design and fashion.
Image: Supplied
What book can we find on your bedside table?
I’m re-reading The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir because I simply adore André Leon Talley. He was larger than life, wrote beautifully, and totally transports you to the world of fashion and design.
Which musicians really appeal to you at the moment?
I love Al Jarreau and Uncle Hugh Masekela, two great musical geniuses.
What’s next on your list of musthave items?
A French Hat lighting piece by @mosproducts.
14. Who are your favourite interior designers?
I love Sheila Bridges for making it possible for Black girls to dream of this career when there were so few role models on TV back in the day, and Kelly Wearstler for her longevity and continually pushing the envelope of design and fashion.
The best gift you’ve been given recently?
My son chose That Skinny Bitch candles when I went with him to Always Welcome. He said, “These are great, Mummy, they look like you,” and I was sold.
Image: Supplied
A gift that you’ve recently bought for someone?
Art by Thokozani Mthiyane. We have an incredible art community in this country.
What place inspires and rejuvenates you?
Marrakesh. There is a deep sense of design, and local influences can be seen everywhere.
A place that’s recently caught your attention?
Jnane Tamsna in Marrakesh is a glorious boutique hotel owned by my friend Meryanne Loum-Martin and her beautiful family.
Do you naturally infuse your femininity into every project or is it more considered than that?
I design pieces with curves and soft forms. These appeal to my feminine sensibility and the way I choose to live.
You were one of a few designers selected to decorate show apartments at the City Centre development at Steyn City — what do you think was the appeal of your work?
I understood my clients and could clearly visualise how they would choose to live in that luxury resort apartment in the heart of Steyn City. The space had to be furnished meaningfully for maximum living and entertaining, with special art and accessory pieces collected over time.
TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR:
What was the last item of clothing you added to your wardrobe?
A beautiful gold-and-black brocade dress by Tiaan Nagel that makes me feel both stylish and strong.
You might also like...
Spring reset: Trenery’s new head of design
Catching up with Garreth van Niekerk
Zioux head chef Besele Moses Moloi has been making major moves in the South African culinary scene