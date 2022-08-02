The worldwide boom of podcasting should not be underestimated. With over2-million active podcasts across the world and counting, it’s clear that this is an invaluable way for brands to connect with their customers and many a luxury brand has jumped on the bandwagon.
While it might feel a bit overwhelming trying to decide which podcast to tune into, we’ve put together a shortlist of podcasts from luxury brands that are focused on impactful women’s stories that will entertain and inspire you. This is also a fitting theme for South Africans right now as we usher in Women’s Month.
Cartier — Women’s Perspective
Cartier has a number of podcasts and in April the brand launched its latest one titled ‘Women’s Perspectives’. The podcast is hosted by French documentary maker Farida Khelfa and builds on Cartier’s commitment to women changemakers and women empowerment.
Four women-centred podcasts from luxury brands
From Cartier to Gucci - these podcasts are focused on impactful women’s stories that will entertain and inspire you
Image: Supplied
GALLERY | Cartier’s new Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection
“A roster of exceptional women and supportive men have been called upon to take part, reflecting the Maison’s belief that we are always stronger together and highlighting the importance of tackling the issue of equality hand in hand,” Cartier said in a statement.
“Discussions range from defining childhood experiences to professional journeys and visions of the future, always centring the importance of women’s influence and agency in society.”
The latest episode features a conversation with Oscar-nominated director Nadine Labaki who talks about having grown up in a context of war and conflict and the power of cinema.
Dior — Dior Talks ‘Feminism’
Dior’s flagship Dior Talks is a series of podcasts which aims to bring together “people who directly shape the creative direction of the House and those whose artistic, cultural or intellectual impact influence its narrative’”
The sixth series of this podcast, hosted by London-based journalist Justine Picardie, is focused on feminism and the conversations are centred on the women who have inspired Dior’s creative director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri both professionally and personally.
Chanel — 3.55
In 2017, Chanel launched its 3.55 podcast and were ahead of the trend at the time. This year, the luxury brand introduced a new series to the already existing channel titled ‘les Recontres’ which is dedicated to young female authors who have recently published their first novels.
“We wanted to meet authors who have only just started writing novels. By discovering their writing rituals, their daring, their doubts and their sources of inspiration, we hope to encourage other talented young people to get involved in creation,” Chanel spokesperson and House ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi said in a statement.
NET-A-PORTER
Luxury fashion online shopping destination NET-A-PORTER has a podcast series called ‘Pieces of Me: My Life in Seven Garments’ where influential women — including the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross and SamTaylor-Johnson — tell their stories through the clothing they wore at defining moments of their lives.
“Pieces of Me reminds us that clothes are never just clothes and the meanings woven through them — about beauty, power, identity, freedom and fashion as a force for change — are the stories of women’s lives,” NET-A-PORTER said.
All of these podcasts are available on multiple streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.
