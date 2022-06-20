Donovan Goliath (DG): So, modern masculinity — I think we’ve both jumped into a lot of these kinds of conversations. I had a great IG live with Siya Kolisi, who showed a side to him that I’ve never seen before. He got really emotional; he spoke about connecting with his dad again, you could hear in his voice that, man, this is something that he needed to do.

It was so interesting, because he said that being captain of the Springboks, you’re expected to be this superhero. Once you’re on that field, you’re taking knocks physically, you’re taking verbal abuse, there’s this pressure of millions of people watching you. You have to win, but nobody ever speaks about what happens when that final whistle blows and you walk off and you’ve lost. That’s a lot of weight that you have to carry.

Siv Ngesi (SN): I think masculinity in 2022 is multifaceted and diverse. It’s known as this toxic thing, but it’s a positive thing when used correctly. I’m very big in Siya’s life and he has a strong woman by his side, an in-your-face kinda woman. I think Siya understands that vulnerability is a superpower, and I don’t think us men have been brought up talking about that.

Currently, if you Google me, the second picture is of me dressed up as a woman, you know what I mean? I think masculinity is evolving [and becoming] about consistency, accountability, vulnerability, and humility. Siya is all of that, moulded into this shape of a man who’s a Black man, who’s big, who’s strong, who’s successful; but he’s also emotional, he’s vulnerable, he’s consistent, he’s a daddy, he has a wife, and when he messes up, he’s accountable for those actions.