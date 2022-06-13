Model Yuri George Pailman has recently taken the local and international fashion by storm. Pailman was born in Maputo in 1997 and moved to Johannesburg a few years ago. He has walked the most prestigious catwalks in the world and is a talent agent.

Who are you? What do you do?

I think I’m still answering that as I go about life, but I am George Pailman. I am a model, I am a talent agent, I’m a son, I’m a brother, and I identify as gay.

How would you define masculinity?

I think that the world has already defined [masculinity] to the extent that men are supposed to wear pants, men are supposed to shave their hair, or grow their beard. I tend to draw the opposite of it, because for me, masculinity is not an appearance; more of a sense of feeling. I really try to break that boundary between what society thinks a masculine figure should look like and just become completely the opposite.